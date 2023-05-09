What is the role of social media in the crypto industry?

Considering the growing network of users, social media can hold immense power in shaping the future of a cryptocurrency project.

In a world of over 8 billion people, an estimated 4.89 billion people are active social media users, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total worldwide population. The impact of social media in our daily lives is immeasurable considering this vast user base.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, one often hears about new launches, wild price movements, and the impact of blockchain upgrades on social media platforms.

That is because from tech tycoons to celebrities, many have embraced social media as a means to spread the word about cryptocurrencies. Continue reading to learn more about how social media can influence the crypto industry in terms of prices, popularity, and position.