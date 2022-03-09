What is TATA Coin, is the rally sustainable, and should you invest?

TATA Coin is a community-driven cryptocurrency listed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It recently made headlines with a price rally of more than 1200 percent, surging from $0.008 on March 5 to $0.24 on March 6, according to data collected from CoinMarketCap. TATA Coin is currently trading at $0.09 with a diluted market capitalization of $718,300; these are large strides for a relatively unknown coin.

TATA Coin is completely decentralized, meaning that no single entity or individual, such as a CEO, controls the cryptocurrency. It aims to foster a decentralized environment and create a secure cross-border transaction system for multinational companies and organizations. With a focus on becoming the safest global digital currency, TATA Coin is meant to be used worldwide as a payment method.

TATA Coin features

TATA Coin aims to lower the transaction fees and make international payments faster and cheaper. It is building upon what many organizations and blockchain s like Ripple are trying to do: nurture a system of international transactions where no central intermediaries are needed to accommodate the transaction.

Moreover, with a limited total supply, TATA Coin could be used as a hedge against inflation. As a result, several organizations may consider the coin as a store of value, similar to gold.

TATA coin has been designed in a way where it will never exceed the supply of 9 million coins. No one in the community or any organization can alter this design feature. This protocol separates it even from the likes of safe havens such as gold which could show price volatility as any increase in the prices could lead to more mining which would consequently drive down the value of the yellow metal.

There are also community plans to create a decentralized SWAP and exchange in the future, where the TATA Coin will be the base asset and the gas in the infrastructure.

How does the community control the TATA coin if there are no central authorities behind it?

Generally speaking, users with the most coins are the de facto controllers of a currency’s direction. Keeping this in mind, developers usually hold onto a large number of coins to exercise control over their executive decisions. However, in the case of the TATA Coin, the developers do not own any coins. Hence, they do not have any control over digital currency. The TATA Coin has 100 percent public liquidity. This is different from many crypto coins as most of them are controlled by developers, who have a significant stake in the circulating supply.

TATA coin network details

TATA coin is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) BEP-20 token. The Binance Smart Chain uses the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which uses validators to verify transactions and add them to the blockchain. In BSC, 21 new validators are chosen every 24 hours for verification and maintaining the security of the blockchain.

Should you invest in TATA coins?

It is almost impossible to predict a coin’s price trajectory. As one would recall, last year several coins shot into the limelight creating mammoth gains for investors, only to see sharp price reversions which brought them back to ‘normal’ price levels within a short span of time. The broader nature of any crypto is its volatility, so for now, the TATA Coin may seem like a good investment, but in a few hours, this might change. Moreover, the TATA Coin is a smaller fish in the sea of alternative cryptocurrencies. It currently ranks at 2,953 on CoinMarketCap.

That said, your appetite for investment should depend on the technology behind a coin and how it can improve in the future. Therefore, before you invest in the TATA coin, make sure you study its growth potential and understand all the other factors that could affect its future direction.