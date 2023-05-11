What is Bitcoin funding rate and why does it matter

What exactly is the funding rate, and why is it important to understand in the grander scheme of things? To answer this, we first need to understand how a futures contract works.

Whether you are new to cryptocurrencies or a seasoned trader, you may come across headlines such as - "Bitcoin funding rate plunges to new lows" or "Bitcoin prices will surge due to low funding rate”. But what exactly is the funding rate, and why is it important to understand in the grander scheme of things? To answer this, we first need to understand how a futures contract works.

Prerequisites for Understanding Bitcoin funding rates

A futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell an asset at a specified price and date in the future. However, these contracts have an expiration date, after which the settlement process begins. Unlike a traditional spot market, trades are not ‘settled’ instantly in the futures market. Instead, parties will trade a contract, that defines the settlement at a future date.

Traditional futures contracts generally settle on a monthly or quarterly basis. On the settlement date, the trade is made final and the buyer must pay the seller while the seller delivers the assets to the buyer. Settlement refers to the convergence of the contract price with the spot price and the expiration of all open positions. Meanwhile, the spot price represents the price at which a particular commodity can be bought on an exchange at a given time.