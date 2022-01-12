What is Art Ball NFT and what’s in it for Australian Open fans?

Australian Open , one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world, is set to enter the cryptocurrency universe through non-fungible tokens ( NFTs ) and metaverse partnerships. Renowned virtual reality platform Decentraland is set to host yet another sports championship event. Fans will be able to buy live game-related NFTs named Art Ball NFTs and engage themselves too.

With the sudden surge in Omicron cases in the Australian continent, organisers of the Australian Open (AO) decided to enhance spectator participation by hosting the event live on a metaverse platform. The rising scepticism among viewers about joining the match in person led to this move.

The metaverse hosting will enable viewers across the globe to view the Rod Laver Arena live, where the match will be played. They will also be able to check out restaurants in the vicinity of the stadium.

What are Art Ball NFTs?

The organisers aim to release 6,776 NFTs christened Art Ball NFTs, each of which will represent a winning shot from all the matches of 2022. Each NFT will be connected to a 19 cm x 19 cm plot of every tennis court's surface area. The metadata of each NFT token will be updated live to link match information with the token.

What makes the NFTs interesting is that if a winning shot (out of 11) lands on a plot connected to an owner's NFT, the respective individual shall become entitled to own the tennis ball used in that match. The technology tracing these shots will be the same one deployed to determine in-game points.

Moreover, 160 of these NFTs represent pieces from the AO Artist Series which incorporates the works of local as well as international creators.

"Best of all, you can earn NFT badges and exclusive, limited-supply collections of Samsung Decentraland wearables to customise your avatars," said Samsung to CryptoPotato.

In future, organisers intend to enhance the offering by airdropping NFTs to the respective owners coupled with the respective footage of each winning shot, virtual wearable accessories, and other benefits in the pipeline.

The Art Ball NFTs went live on January 10, and the Decentraland live hosting will start on January 17 – the same day as the tournament's commencement. The NFT collection also features 22 Australian Open legends, each hand-created from historical Australian Open artwork. It also includes the sought after 'Serving Man' silhouette first introduced in the Australian Open of 1997.

Decentraland also recently partnered with electronics manufacturing magnate Samsung for allowing clients to virtually attend music concerts and other quests. The unique metaverse experience is called Samsung 837X and will be opened to users for a limited period on Decentraland.

Also Read // Now, Samsung to bring NFTs into our living rooms through smart TVs

Samsung intends to expand global viewership by hosting events in the metaverse. "Metaverse empowers us to transcend physical and spatial limits to create unique virtual experiences that could not happen otherwise. Innovation is in our DNA, and we can't wait for you all to experience this burgeoning virtual world," stated Crossan-Matos representing Samsung.