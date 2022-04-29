When a new token is launched, developers want to distribute it to as many people as possible. This ensures that, right from the get-go, the token has a solid user base and a healthy community built around it. One way to do this is to employ a lockdrop.

A lockdrop is similar to an airdrop but with one advantage: the token is distributed to users who are genuinely interested in the project. This is unlike an airdrop, where tokens are generally sent to a random selection of wallet addresses.

But what is a lockdrop, and how does it work?

A lockdrop is a modified version of an airdrop which allows anyone to become a token owner and stakeholder of a protocol in advance. However, instead of merely being mass distributed to random wallet addresses, a lockdrop ensures that only a select group of users receive the tokens.

To be a part of this select group that receives the free tokens, all you have to do is show your commitment to the project by locking a certain amount of your already owned token in a smart contract. These tokens are not staked or burned. They are just locked away for a while to indicate your interest in the project and its token.

For instance, the holders could be asked to stake a minuscule amount of their Ether to receive a sizeable amount of the new token. Generally, the more tokens you commit and the longer you keep them locked in, the more tokens you can receive in the new network.

Once the smart contract is concluded, the locked tokens are sent back to your wallet along with the new tokens. As such, lockdrops are an excellent way for developers to build a community of relevant users. They are also a great way for investors to receive free tokens and become early project stakeholder.

How are lockdrops different from airdrops?

In most cases, airdrops distribute tokens to hundreds of thousands of random wallet addresses. The hope is that recipients will engage with the corresponding project. However, the tokens often sit in the wallet, completely unnoticed.

In some cases, the wallets/users are chosen based on their past actions. They could be high-value users or have been part of a competitor's network at some point in time. Target audience wise, this is an improvement over a group of randomly selected users. However, while this approach considers past behaviour, it does not guarantee future commitment.

To remedy this, developers have started to add little tasks that need to be completed to receive the airdrop. These tasks include simple things like following a social media handle, sharing/retweeting a post or subscribing to a newsletter. However, the simplicity of the tasks means that people will do them just to receive free tokens, which they will most likely trade-off in a short while.

Lockdrops, on the other hand, demand a little more commitment from the investor's end. They ensure that free tokens are distributed only to users who are genuinely interested in a particular project. This should automatically attract organic interest from other users, leading to increased demand and a stronger, more extensive network.

Plus, a strong community becomes even more important when the stakeholders have the right to make governing decisions. Users who are committed to a project are more likely to lead it in the right direction than a random selection of users who received the token in an airdrop.