What happens to your crypto assets in event of death? Details here

The cryptocurrency you mine or acquire may have the potential to give healthy returns in the future. But for that, you need to take necessary measures, likely regular monitoring of the investment and ensuring it is stored away safely. More importantly, you must plan for the smooth transfer of ownership of your crypto assets to your loved ones in the event of your untimely demise.

Accounts on crypto exchanges are susceptible to cyberattacks and theft. So, it becomes more important that you ensure someone constantly keeps a watch on the account even when you are not around. While there is no provision for declaring a beneficiary for your cryptocurrency, there are ways to secure ownership.

For example, it is possible to store your crypto in a cold wallet (offline device) that can be accessed through a password that grants access to those entrusted with it. It is also important to note that if you fail to share this crypto wallet , your cryptocurrency will be lost forever with no way to recover it.

Let’s first look at how cryptocurrency is stored. And then explore how you can avoid misuse or loss of your crypto assets after your death.

How is your cryptocurrency stored?

There are two ways in which crypto storage is managed.

Hot Wallets: These wallets are online and can be accessed through a website. They are typically used for trading or temporarily holding the mined/purchased crypto assets. This is more like a current account that witnesses regular inflow and outflow of money. These are considered less secure as they are online 24x7 and can be hacked into.

Cold Wallets: If you wish to stash away your crypto for long periods, cold wallets are the solution. Your crypto wallet can be created on a portable USB drive and locked away with a key. It is similar to storing food in a deep freezer for later consumption. A cold wallet is like your savings account, as funds can be allowed to sit and accrue.

It is possible to maintain a hot and a cold wallet simultaneously. A string of randomly generated letters and numbers comprise the key that provides access to your wallets. The accessor can be you, your beneficiary, or a trusted third party.

Securing your crypto assets – Dos and Don’ts:

Cold wallets are generally portable devices and hence smaller in size and easy to misplace and lose. Moreover, they require a PIN to allow access to your wallet. If the PIN is lost, you will need to input a backup recovery phrase. Remembering the PIN and backup key becomes crucial in this case.

Experts recommend this storage method but discourage investors from storing their PIN and recovery phrase in the same location. It is because of the risk of hackers stumbling upon the critical pieces of information in one place. You might see the last of your cryptocurrency.

You must also remember that overcomplicating the storage method to ensure protection can act as a double-edged sword. If you forget the framework you put in place, that won’t help either.

“You don’t control the keys. They could freeze your funds or get attacked,” says Alex Mejias, founder and managing attorney at James River Law in Richmond, Virginia, in a conversation with Bloomberg. “Don’t get so cute that you make some complicated system that you can’t remember,” he adds.

What is the ideal solution?

Chalk out a plan that benefits your loved ones:

Cold Wallet: You can create a will that explicitly states who will be entitled to the crypto assets and provide detailed instructions about accessing them (PINs and keys).

Hot Wallet: If your crypto is held on an exchange-managed account, your beneficiary can contact customer care and notify the exchange of the demise. A Coinbase representative said there are processes in place that are designed to guide the next of kin.

Keep your plans and wallet updated at all times:

You need to ensure that your assets are transferred to the right people by updating the terms in their plans after major events such as a marriage or a divorce. Negligence on this front can lead to mismanagement and loss of assets.

Moreover, cold wallets also need regular health checks. Maintenance could also come in firmware upgrades which are paramount in ensuring adequate security for your stored crypto assets. An added benefit is that it saves the beneficiary the trouble of figuring out the problem if rolled-out upgrades are pending installation.

