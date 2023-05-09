English
What are the fastest-growing DeFi categories by market share? 

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 10:30:42 PM IST (Published)

A recent survey conducted by a crypto data aggregator revealed which sectors had the most portion of the DeFi pie. Continue reading to learn more about what the report had to offer.

One of the most notable developments in the crypto industry has been the increased use of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Total value locked (TVL), which represents the assets held by DeFi platforms, has increased by around $15 billion in 2020 to $49.3 billion in May 2023.

Furthermore, the number of DeFi users has also increased from 110,000 users in 2020 to 6.77 million as of January 2023, as per Dune Analytics. These numbers reflect a growing interest in DeFi platforms over the last few years.
