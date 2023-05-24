What are crypto derivatives and how do they affect the price of cryptocurrencies

In this article, we will cover the basic definition of derivatives, the various types of derivatives, and how they can affect the price of cryptocurrencies.

With the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, a variety of products have emerged over the years that allow people to bet on the prices of digital assets. One such product is cryptocurrency-related derivatives. In this article, we will cover the basic definition of derivatives, the various types of derivatives, and how they can affect the price of cryptocurrencies.

What are derivatives?

In simple terms, a derivative is a financial instrument that derives its value from an underlying asset or commodity. In traditional markets, derivatives are based on stocks, bonds, fiat currencies, and so on. In crypto, derivatives are based on the price of a single cryptocurrency, or on a basket, of cryptocurrencies. For instance, a Bitcoin derivative contract derives its value from the spot of Bitcoin.

Derivatives contracts work similarly in the crypto market to how they work in traditional markets. A buyer and seller come to an agreement to trade a cryptocurrency at a future date and price. A key point to remember here is that a derivatives contract does ‘own’ the cryptocurrency, but rather provides value by helping parties speculate on the price of the cryptocurrency.