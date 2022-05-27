The Olive Group of Restaurants has become one of the first Indian food chains to foray into the metaverse and the world of NFTs.

Managing Director AD Singh’s fine-dine outfit has joined hands with HeyHey, an online platform powering experiential engagement between celebs, influencers and creators, to mark its venture into the Web 3.0 space. HeyHey will serve as the tech partner in this unique initiative dubbed the ‘Oliverse’.

To celebrate and promote the partnership, the two organisations hosted a one-of-a-kind NFT showcase at the Olive Bar and Kitchen in Mumbai on May 22. The event was called ONFT and was graced by several prominent figures from the art and entertainment industries, including Sunny Leone, who also has her own NFT collection.

ONFT displayed some of the most impressive artworks in a bid to spread awareness around the NFT industry in India. Incidentally, Sunny Leone’s ‘I Dream Sunny’ NFT collection has also been created in partnership with HeyHey and was showcased alongside many others at the event.

“We are delighted to work with illustrious names in the industry and showcase our expertise at the ONFT event. The metaverse is the next big thing which will revolutionise the experiential marketing world, and more opportunities ought to open up the different worlds in this space. We are glad to be associated with an outstanding restaurant chain and become the first in India to curate an event like this,” said Caleb Franklin, Founder and CEO of HeyHey.

Among the displayed NFTs was Rahul Bose’s ‘We Are Actors’ series, which depicts the challenges faced by those foraying into the entertainment industry. Another interesting piece was fashion designer Narendra Sharma’s creation, which picturised the idea of distractions overshadowing coercions. House of Valaya founder JJ Valaya also had his One@Mumbai NFT displayed at the event.

However, the “Cleopatra Toy Face” designed by artist Amrit Pal was perhaps the most lauded NFT at the event. Placed alongside it was a set of pictures from creative director Kshitij Kankaria’s NFT collection, each with a unique story. Artist Santanu Hazarika’s work — “Cat-fishing 2.0” also made its way into the selection of NFTs on display.

“Since we launched The Olive Group over 20 years ago, we’ve been fortunate to have always had our finger on the pulse of what our customers want and like. We’ve introduced many industry ‘firsts,’ and now, we’re excited to see what our integration into the metaverse means, both for our customers and for us as a Group. We look forward to welcoming you all to the Oliverse,” said AD Singh, the Managing Director of Olive Group of Restaurants.

NFTs boomed in 2020-21, and the interest for these digital assets has skyrocketed since then. According to blockchain research firm Chainalysis, the amount of money flowing into NFT marketplaces has already touched a whopping USD 37 billion in 2022, which is within inches of the $40 billion spent in all of 2021. The growth has primarily been driven by retail investors who continue to venture into the cryptosphere.

