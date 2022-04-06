Web 1.0 vs Web 2.0 vs Web 3.0

The term Web 3.0 is thrown around a lot these days. It is often used in conjunction with terms like blockchain and cryptocurrency, which have become very popular in the last 2 to 3 years. However, Web 3.0 is a vague concept that refers to an idealized version of the internet that will be completely decentralized. It will also use emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Virtual Reality to a large extent. As such, Web 3.0 is touted to be very different from its predecessors and offers a whole new level of innovation and interactivity. Let's see how the internet has progressed over the years:

Web 1.0

Web 1.0, also known as the commercial internet, was the first version of the internet as imagined by Tim Berners-Lee when he created the World Wide Web. It allowed us to visit various static websites that displayed all kinds of information. These pages had little to no levels of interaction or personalization. However, they laid the base for the version of the internet we know and love today.

Web 2.0

The next stage in the evolution of the internet was Web 2.0, which introduced various new interactive elements to the internet. It was a massive leap from the static pages of Web 1.0 and gave us websites like YouTube, Myspace, and other blogs on the internet. Later popular social media sites like Facebook and Twitter capitalized on this technological evolution of the internet.

Web 3.0

Many consider Web 3.0 as the future of the internet, where the data won't be owned by a central authority like Meta or Twitter. Instead, it will be shared by a network of users. It will incorporate the basic concepts of blockchain technology like decentralization and a token-based economy, giving people control over both data and finance. It is a version of the internet that won't be bound by the shackles of institutional control, making it an open and permissionless network.

