WazirX to celebrate 4th birthday on March 8; unveils exciting prizes, discounts for users

India’s top crypto exchange by volume, WazirX, is turning four on March 8, 2022. To celebrate this milestone and thank its customers for their unwavering support over the last four years, the company has announced a trading competition called ‘Highest Trader Kaun’ and exciting prizes.

In addition to the weeklong trading marathon, WazirX is also offering amazing discounts on all its merchandise listed on Redwolf.

Here’s how you can participate in the event and make the most of the celebrations!

The ‘Highest Trader Kaun’ competition:

There is also a weekly contest where a total giveaway will of Rs 5 lakh worth WRX. The top-ranked trader will win WRX worth Rs 40,100.

To be eligible, traders must hold a minimum of 100 WRX tokens before the start of the contest. To be eligible, a trader must do at least 1,000 trades.

WazirX merchandise on Redwolf:

You can use the code ‘WAZIRXBDAY’ and get flat Rs 450 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 900. That’s not all, you can also share a photo rocking the merch on Instagram and/or Twitter with the #IndiaWantsCryptoMerch and stand a chance to win Rs 1,000 worth of additional merchandise.

This offer is valid only between March 7 and 13 and can be availed by the first 500 users.

History of WazirX

WazirX began as an aspiration of its three cofounders

Their first startup was a social media management tool called Crowdfire. However, the trio faced challenges after social media companies started implementing API restrictions on third-party developers.

At this point, they realised they had to move away from centralised companies to build their upcoming projects. This was when he started toying with decentralised technology.

They began evaluating the existing crypto exchanges in the country and found that user experience was lacking and realised they could capitalise on this.

In 2018, Shetty, Mhatre, and Menon decided to leverage their tech expertise to build a robust and easy-to-use crypto trading platform. This was the birth of WazirX.

And thanks to the rising tide of cryptos at the time, the project grew from a humble trading platform to India’s largest exchange in no time.

Meteoric rise

The launch of WazirX wasn’t exactly smooth after the Reserve Bank of India in 2018. But after the Supreme Court set aside the RBI’s order in 2020 and interest in crypto trading took off after the COVID-19-induced lockdown and crypto prices soared globally, traders flocked to WazirX.

In 2022, WazirX stood as India's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency exchange, with a total of 12 million users.