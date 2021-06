Cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX has said that it is yet to receive the Enforcement Directorate's show-cause notice which alleges FEMA violations.

In a statement released just a while back, WazirX has also said that it is in compliance with all applicable laws.

"We go beyond our legal obligations by following Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) processes and have always provided information to law enforcement authorities whenever required," the statement elaborates.

WazirX has also said that it can trace all users on its platform with official identity information.

Further, the trading platform has assured cooperation with the investigating agency.

"Should we receive a formal communication or notice from the ED, we'll fully cooperate in the investigation," the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate tweeted that it had issued a show cause notice to WazirX for contravention of FEMA, 1999 for transactions involving cryptocurrencies worth Rs 2,790.74 crore.