WazirX launches new free blockchain course to unlock fresh crypto talent

Blockchain technology has been around for over a decade, but it has become a hot topic of discussion only in the last few years. With the widespread adoption of blockchain-based apps to process transactions and accept payments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies , the demand for individuals with blockchain skills is likely to increase in the coming years.

Until recently, no courses provided formal education on the blockchain. In fact, a large gap still exists in consumable and easily accessible resources to learn about blockchain.

Recognising blockchain’s potential and the demand for skilled individuals in this space, Haridwar-based Gurukula Kangri (deemed-to-be-university) has partnered with WazirX , one of India’s largest crypto exchanges, to offer a free course in blockchain technology.

As part of the #PadhegaDeshBadhegaDesh initiative, the course will be conducted in English and Hindi for anyone with access to the internet.

The bilingual course unveiled on January 3, 2022, has seen a tremendous response. With over 10,000 people already signed up for the course, it has opened doors for the Indian youth to explore the opportunities in the crypto industry.

Gurukula Kangri and WazirX will distribute the content through its research and analysis platform Blockchain Papers in partnership with Unlu classes. Upon completion of the course, Gurukula Kangri will award the students with a certificate.

This course will cover the basic concepts of blockchain and the crypto universe. Participants will get a better picture of the crypto and blockchain industries, which will help in job creation.

Furthermore, participants can explore various opportunities in the fintech space and with blockchain startups . Armed with this certification, participants will be able to actively pursue a career in the crypto tech industry, which includes crypto applications in trading, P2P payments, remittances, and retail – a space that has been growing by 39 percent over the last five years in India.

With the introduction of this course, WazirX aims to “put India at the forefront of the crypto revolution by constantly innovating and building a simple and secure community that assists the industry in developing a safe Blockchain & crypto learning ecosystem,” the exchange’s Founder and CEO Nischal Shetty said.

India is home to nearly 1.5 - 2 crore crypto owners, putting it way ahead of any other country in the world. The cryptotech industry is expected to be worth $241 million by 2030 in India, and $2.3 billion by 2026 globally, according to a recent report by IT industry body NASSCOM.

In fact, of the 230 startups operating in India in the crypto tech space, retail investors have made investments to the tune of $6.6 billion, the report revealed. The industry, which currently employs about 50,000 people, has the potential to generate 8,00,000 jobs by 2030.

Reports suggest 25-30 crypto exchanges that operate in India are actively scouting for talent across various functions, including technology, compliance, legal, risk management, marketing and sales.

With the first-of-its-kind free blockchain course, WazirX said it hopes it would be able to imbibe the right skill sets for those interested in working in the blockchain domain.

