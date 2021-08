Leading cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on June 30 completed the quarterly coin burning exercise for its token WRX, as part of which it removed 7.3 million WRX from circulation. The tokens were worth Rs 61.2 crore or $8.2 million. After the removal of the coins, WRX’s total supply stands at 317.5 million.

The coin-burning exercise is the fifth time WazirX removed tokens from circulation. In the previous four quarters, WazirX removed 3.7 million, 6.5 million, 3.3 million and 8.3 million tokens from circulation.

Highlights of WRX 5th quarter coin burn event

· In terms of the number of coins burnt, this quarter’s exercise saw 95 percent more coins burnt compared to the previous quarter.

· In terms of value, this is the second-largest coin-burning exercise.

· With the latest coin burn event successfully completed, 21.7 million WRX coins worth $24.4 million have been removed from circulation so far.

What is coin burn?

Coins are removed from circulation by sending them to an ‘eater address’, often referred to as a ‘black hole’ since the private keys to that address are not obtainable by anyone, according to a blog post on WazirX’s website.

“Therefore, any coins sent to an eater address are unrecoverable and cannot be used again. These coins are effectively taken out of circulation,” the post says, adding that this transaction is verifiable on the blockchain.

Coin burns are conducted with a view to strengthening the price of existing coins.

The coin burning exercise is similar to share buybacks undertaken by companies, where they repurchase shares from existing investors before extinguishing them. This reduces the number of outstanding shares, increasing the company’s earnings-per-share and reducing its price-to-earnings ratio. Generally, buybacks are also positive for the share price.

How coin-burns benefits WazirX and WRX investors

The coin burning exercise is not simply a means to give a short-term boost to the token’s price. Coin burning is “an effective tool to signal a firm commitment by a cryptocurrency project. The goal of any project is to add significant value to coin holders,” WazirX says. Since one of the promises of cryptocurrencies is that its supply will be limited and hence will control inflation, coin burning presents one of the ways to meet the promise.

Following the fourth quarter coin burn, the trading volume of WazirX soared to a record high of $14.04 billion from $6.1 billion in the previous quarter.