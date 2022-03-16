Warner Brothers to release ‘hybrid’ NFT trading cards based on DC comics

Warner Bros and the Cartamundi Group have joined hands to create the world’s first collection of hybrid trading cards based on DC Comics. Cartamundi is one of the biggest manufacturers of board games, playing cards, and trading cards in the world. Together, the two giants will create 6 million ‘hybrid’ trading cards, each with a unique redeemable NFT. This is the first time blockchain technology will be leveraged to create NFT-based hybrid trading cards.

“Cartamundi is excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring a new breakthrough hybrid physical and digital fan engagement platform and solution, Hro, to market,” said Stefaan Merckx, CEO of Cartamundi, on the official blog of DC Comics. “As a company, we’re committed to bringing our partners and fans global unprecedented experiences and innovative solutions.”

One hundred and fifty-five superheroes across the DC universe will feature on the physical cards, and their NFTs will be minted on the Ethereum based Immutable X sidechain (a layer-2 protocol). Warner Bros. will release these cards designed by the Cartamundi Group on the new Hro app, which will converge the physical and digital worlds by acting as a marketplace for the NFT cards. Since each card will be ‘hybrid’ in nature, users will have to log into the Hro app to redeem the NFTs linked with the physical cards they own.

“Hro gives DC fans, crypto enthusiasts, and trading card collectors a first-of-its-kind opportunity to step into a deeper fan experience and enter their gateway to a new era,” said Ann Viaene, CMO of Cartamundi, in the same announcement post. “We’re honouring the best of DC by featuring iconic heroes, villains, locations, gadgets and moments fans know and love.”

Each card will have a QR code that will link it with its digital twin on the Hro app when scanned. The DC-based hybrid cards will be released in 6 different packs: 7-card Flowpack, 2-pack, Premium 2-pack, Premium 4-pack, Starter 8-pack, and 24-pack Cards Display Unit (CDU). These packs will start from as little as 7 cards and will go all the way up to 168 cards. Depending on the pack, they will be priced between $5-$120. The official announcement also said that limited edition packs will be released throughout the year as well.

“Trading cards have been a favourite of fans for decades. Combining that enthusiasm for collecting with a custom NFT is just brilliant, and this program brings the DC brand to fans in a way that’s never been done before”, said Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences at WarnerMedia, on the official blog of DC Comics. “This platform will provide fans a whole new way to engage with their favourite characters from across the DC Multiverse and even expand their ability to interact with other collectors.”