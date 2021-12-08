Visa to provide crypto advisory services to banks

Financial services provider Visa is planning to launch crypto advisory services for banks and merchants amid a global surge in demand for crypto products.

The company hopes to help clients build a sustainable line of crypto products that will help usher in an ecosystem of crypto products like NFTs, crypto wallets and even central bank digital currencies into the traditional financial system.

The popularity of cryptocurrencies has increased over the last few years, with experts saying they have the potential to disrupt several traditional financial services. While cryptocurrencies offer quick payments even at a global level, other crypto products such as ICOs and NFTs offer utilities such as fundraising or digital asset sales.

"Every bank should have a crypto strategy," Cuy Sheffield, Visa's head of crypto, told Coindesk. "It's a critical role for Visa to play to help be this bridge between banks and the crypto ecosystem."

Visa’s crypto advisory body will work side-by-side with the company’s analytics group to help banks build a dedicated crypto team and advise them on crypto strategies and execution.

The company also plans to unveil products geared towards stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency where the value of traditional fiat backs the value of the token.

Stablecoins combine the best of crypto and traditional currencies: the ease of cross-border payments transfer of the former with the stability of the latter.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies has risen by 881% in the last year, according to data from Chainalysis. Financial institutions like JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are trying to capitalise on this trend by planning to offer various crypto products in the future.

A recent study conducted by Visa found that 40% of consumers who already own cryptocurrencies are willing to switch their banks to those offering crypto products.

Visa has made some bold moves in the crypto space. For instance, in 2021, it bought an NFT worth $150,000 from the CryptoPunk series. It recently invested in blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs.

In an official blogpost at the time, Cuy Sheffield, head of Crypto at Visa, said, "We think NFTs will play an important role in the future of retail, social media, entertainment, and commerce."