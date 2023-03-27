Venezuela shuts down crypto exchanges and mining farms — All you need to know

Venezuela’s digital asset industry has been sailing through troubled waters recently. Allegations of corruption have led to a complete restructuring of the country’s crypto regulatory agency. First to go was Joselit Ramirez, Venezuela’s Superintendent of Cryptoassets (Sunacrip), who was arrested on March 17.

Ramirez was replaced by Anabel Pereira Fernández, who served as the president of the Fondo de Protección Social de los Depósitos Bancarios, (FOGADE), which is Venezuela’s equivalent of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).

As the new Sunacrip, Fernandez ordered the shutdown of several crypto exchanges and mining farms over the last few days. There was no official statement on the crackdown. However, the country’s national crypto body, Asociación Nacional de Criptomonedas (Asonacrip), took to Twitter to protest the move.

“It is confirmed that the shutdown of the digital mining farms in the Bolívar State was requested. We consider this an arbitrary measure, which goes against the interests of private industry,” read a roughly translated tweet from Asonacrip on March 25.

According to reports, mining farms in the states of Lara and Carabobo have also been ordered to shut down, along with several crypto exchanges. Another mining firm, Doctorminer, posted a detailed statement announcing, “power cuts in all Venezuelan hashrate infrastructure.” According to the statement, the national energy supplier (CORPOELEC) ordered the shutdown due to “investigations related to the possible mishandling of public funds.”

This is in stark contrast to the pro-crypto environment that has been established in Venezuela over the last few years. Under President Nicolas Maduro, the country was often referred to as a crypto paradise, with digital assets being positioned as tools to revitalise Venezuela's economy. Over the last few years, Venezuela formed the national crypto department, created a framework for crypto mining and institutionalised the registration of crypto exchanges. In 2021, the country even launched its own cryptocurrency called The Petro, an Ethereum-based token backed by oil reserves.

However, the power over the Venezuelan crypto industry was placed heavily in the hands of Joselit Ramirez. As a result, avenues for corruption began to arise. There were reports that government official had their own crypto-mining farms, and that these high-ranking executive used their influence to detain the competition and confiscate their equipment.

There were also allegations involving Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA and the country’s crypto department. Over the last couple of years, there were whispers that the country’s energy minister Tareck El Aissami and Ramirez had been diverting funds from undeclared oil sales. At the same time, Petro saw a stark transition from a transparent token on a public blockchain, to a centralised, non-auditable token with no real backing in tangible oil.

This has led to the restructuring of Venezuela’s national crypto regulatory agency and the arrest of Ramirez. Moreover, with the oil-sale probe looming over his head, El Aissami was also forced to resign. Both individuals are on the FBI’s most wanted list, with bounties of $5 million and $10 million respectively. Subsequently, as the new head of Venezuela’s crypto regulatory body, Anabel Pereira Fernández has ordered crypto mining firms and exchanges to cease operations.

Of course, the crypto community in Venezuela is questioning the motive of the sudden crackdown. Some believe the closure of mining farms could be an effort to conserve energy amidst Venezuela's financial struggles. Others believe it could be related to the corruption investigation involving PDVSA and the national crypto department.