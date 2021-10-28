0

US SEC will not greenlight leveraged bitcoin fund

By Reuters | IST (Updated)
The SEC signaled it wants to limit new bitcoin-related products to those that provide unleveraged exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, a report said.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked at least one asset manager to scrap plans for a leveraged bitcoin exchange-traded fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The SEC signaled it wants to limit new bitcoin-related products to those that provide unleveraged exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, the report said.
SEC approval for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund, was seen as a turning point for cryptocurrencies and pushed up bitcoin prices. The fund began trading last week.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
