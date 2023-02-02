This is how crypto market reacted to US Fed's interest rate hike

During the meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to hike benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points. At first, the crypto market did not respond to the hike, with Bitcoin and most other tokens remaining flat after the announcement.

Late last night, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convened for the first of eight scheduled meetings in 2023. During the meeting, as widely expected and in line with falling inflation, the FOMC decided to hike benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points. This is a step down from the 50-basis point increase in Dec 2022 and brings the federal fund rate to a range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent.

“We can now say, I think for the first time, that the disinflationary process has started, we see it really in goods prices,” said Powell in a press conference shortly after announcing the interest rate hike. Matching market expectations, the crypto market reacted well to the Fed chairman’s comments.

At first, the crypto market did not respond to the hike, with Bitcoin and most other tokens remaining flat after the announcement. However, a short while later, Bitcoin began to rally, jumping from $22,877 early this morning to a high of $24,157 a few hours later. However, BTC has handed back some of these gains since then and was changing hands at $23,884 at the time of writing.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, also reacted positively to the rate hike. The leading altcoin followed a similar trajectory as Bitcoin, jumping from $1,566 early this morning, to $1,688 a couple of hours later. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,673, up 5.57 percent over the last 24 hours.

The broader crypto market also followed suit, with most of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation flashing green over the last 24 hours. As such, the global crypto market cap also jumped by $40 billion, registering a 3.88 percent increase since the same time yesterday. Overall, the biggest gainers were Optimism (OP), which shot up 24 percent over the last 24 hours and Loopring (LRC), which gained 17 percent during the same period.

Last year, the FOMC was battling record-high inflation. As a result, it was forced to implement interest rate hikes of 75 basis points several times in 2022. Each hike caused the crypto market, Bitcoin, in particular, to drop tremendously. Given this background, a lowered interest rate hike of 25 basis points has been welcomed with open arms by market participants. It signals that the Federal Reserve is currently winning the battle with inflation.

However, US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell warned that there’s still a long way to go before interest rate hikes can be paused altogether. “Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated,” said Powell in a press conference after the announcement. “Given our outlook, I don’t see us cutting rates this year,” he added.