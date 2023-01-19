US authorities to announce international cryptocurrency action

Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo are among the US officials who will speak in Washington at 10:30 IST (1700 GMT).

The U.S. Justice Department will "announce a major, international cryptocurrency enforcement action" on Wednesday, it said in a statement, without offering further details.

As per the statment, "the US Department of the Treasury will also announce an action in this space." The plan will be communicated by U.S. officials at 12 PM (1700 GMT), the department informed.

Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo are among the US officials who will speak in Washington at 10:30 IST (1700 GMT).

Other representatives will include the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York and the associate deputy director of the FBI.

As cryptocurrency-related stocks are once again on the rise, Bitcoin is now enjoying its longest winning run in more than nine years, presumably shaking off whatever negative sentiment it was mired in last year and on the cusp of its longest winning run in almost a decade.

Bitcoin climbed by as much as 2.1 percent on Tuesday and was trading at $21,209 as of 1:16 PM in New York. Other tokens have also risen in value, with an index of the 100 biggest coins increasing by about 2.5 percent. Shares of other businesses involved in the cryptocurrency industry, such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., Riot Platforms Inc., and Coinbase Global Inc., surged even more.