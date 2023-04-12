Upcoming NFT launches that you should know about 

Here is a list of upcoming NFT launches that you should be aware of.

The NFT space has seen some notable collections emerge over the past few years, ranging from the much sought-after Bored Apes to NBA’s adaptable and ever-changing dynamic NFTs. In 2022, the thriving landscape capped off another strong year, with organic trade volumes across NFT marketplaces reaching $24.7 billion. The year 2023 is also humming with new product debuts that may prove to be popular. Here is a list of upcoming NFT launches that you should be aware of.

Moonbirds: Diamond Exhibition

Proof Collective, a well-known group of 1,000 NFT collectors and artists, recently unveiled a new 10,000-piece NFT collection called "Moonbirds: Diamond Exhibition". A group of 22 artists worked on the collection, including Beeple, a popular graphical designer and a digital artist. The collection is exclusive for Moonbird holders who have reached “Diamond Nest” status, achieved by staking NFTs.

On April 13, Proof will host an exclusive event in Brooklyn called "Beeple's Live Everyday," which is open only to Moonbird holders. Out of all Moonbird holders, 400 attendees will be selected through a raffle. As per official tweets, these winners will get a sneak peek at the Diamond Nest Trailer and 10 individuals will receive an NFT. Additionally, the event will be live-streamed, allowing all PROOF holders to participate, with 90 NFTs reserved for Diamond Nesters in the upcoming Diamond Exhibition drop on April 27.

With a Twitter following of nearly 210,000, Proof Collective’s launch event would be one to watch out for as it hosts its grand premiere in the last week of April.

Bugatti and Asprey NFT collection

French car manufacturer Bugatti recently collaborated with Asprey Studio, a luxury goods house, to create an NFT project called “The Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection”. This collection includes 111 physical carbon fiber limited edition trinkets that resemble the Fabergé egg. Additionally, Bugatti plans on releasing NFTs that represent the digital artwork behind its newest collection of luxury eggs.

The company revealed that its AspreyxBugatti eggs numbered 1-100 will be sold between $20,000-$50,000, while the 100-111 numbered eggs will sell for $200,000 and above.

Interested individuals will have to wait for the mint date and time to be announced to get a peek at these luxury Easter eggs NFTs. However, the launch is aligned with the opening day of Asprey Studio Gallery at the end of April 2023.

Steady Stack Legend NFTs

Steady Stack, a group consisting of 2,125 digital artists, entrepreneurs, Web3 investors and traders, is slated to release its second collection called Steady Stack Legends. The new NFTs would be a visual representation of Steady Stacks’s focus in five key areas, namely, investing, business, real estate, algorithmic bots, and VC training for builders. The mint date is set for April 14.

The launch comes on the back of the success of its first NFT collection called "Steady Stack Titans" in late August, which was sold out in the first 15 minutes post-launch. As per NFT marketplace OpenSea, the floor price of a Steady Stack Titan is currently 3.48 ETH, which amounts to $6,516.35 based on current prices.

To participate in ongoing minting, users have to stay tuned to their official Twitter and Discord channels and go to their website for more details.

Conclusion

The global value of the NFT market peaked in 2021 at $15.54 billion. While the figures dwindled in the following year, a Dapp Industry report revealed that NFT trading volumes in the first quarter of 2023 came in at $5.67 billion, 84.2 percent higher than the previous quarter. This suggested that NFTs were making a comeback after a bleak 2022.

Nonetheless, despite market ups and downs, the technology underpinning NFTs continues to progress. New initiatives that are soon to debut demonstrate the increased confidence that businesses and artists have in the space’s potential.