Upcoming global crypto events that you can visit

With the developing crypto market and an increasing number of investors, the general public is keen to learn about the industry’s latest trends and changes. On that front, conferences, summits, and crypto-related events have become popular platforms for connecting with industry leaders and learning about crypto innovations.

We have rounded up five upcoming global crypto events that you can mark on your calendar to visit and delve into the world of cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain Expo North America, May 17-18, 2023

The Blockchain Expo North America 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 17-18 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, USA. The event will showcase developments in decentralized finance (DeFi), metaverse, Web3 applications, and blockchain gaming.

The 2022 edition of the event featured prominent industry figures like Mark Rakhmilevich, Senior Director of Blockchain Product Management at Oracle, Philip Silitschanu, Research Director for IDC Financial Insights, and Chris Johnson, Director and Head of International Data Governance at Walmart.

This year, the expo will feature over 250 speakers, including Prasanth Nandanuru, engineer and SVP at Wells Fargo, David Palmer, blockchain lead at Vodafone Business, Tejan Chopra, senior software engineer at Netflix, Professor Mischa Dohler, VP of Emerging Technologies at Ericsson, and Eunice Quezon, Senior Product Strategy Manager at Warner Bros.

London Blockchain Conference, May 31-June 2, 2023

The London Blockchain Conference aims to bring governments and enterprises into the blockchain ecosystem. The conference is scheduled to take place on May 31-June 2, 2023, at the QE II Centre in London, UK.

The conference will have two dedicated stages, namely the business strategy stage and the technical stage. The event will cover topics such as Web3 and the value-based economy, understanding the evolution of Web 3.0 and distributed ledger technology, how and when to integrate blockchain technology, using Bitcoin to build a business and the future of blockchain tokens.

Speakers at the conference will include Kurt Wuckert Jr, Chief Bitcoin Historian at CoinGeek, Stephan Nilsson, CEO & Co-founder of the SaaS platform, Unisot AS, Paul Rajchgod, Managing Director at Private Equity Ayre Ventures, Angus Brown, Co-founder and CEO of digital cash wallet CentBee, and Kumaraguru Ramanujam, Founder & CEO at cross-border settlements provider, IntraSettle.

Crypto Expo Asia 2023, June 7-8, 2023

Crypto Expo Asia 2023 brings together crypto-focused investors, traders, executives, leaders, and founders from around the world. The event combines a conference and exhibition to offer networking and collaboration opportunities with top crypto and Web3 companies.

The conference also includes an award night celebrating the best-performing cryptocurrency in the industry. Over 10,000 confirmed visitors and 80 companies are expected to be part of the event.

This year’s lineup of speakers includes Sebastian Zilliacus, managing director at Cardano’s EMURGO Media, Pradeep Goel, founder and CEO of decentralized healthcare platform Solve.Care, Alexander Goldsmith, CEO of crypto lending platform PurpleFi, and Hayden Hughes, Co-founder and CEO of trading platform Alpha Impact, among many others.

The main topics of discussion are metaverse regulation, global instability in crypto, the rise of Web3, policymaking, the scope of the Asian blockchain industry, Web3 gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI), among others.

Web3 Berlin: June 10-11, 2023

Web3 Berlin, scheduled to take place on June 10-11, 2023, in Berlin, Germany primarily focuses on discussions surrounding NFTs and Web3 infrastructure.

The list of speakers includes well-known names in the crypto industry such as Zeneca, Founder of NFT platform Zenacademy, Tamra Menteshashvili, Head of Western Europe at Solana, and Adam Hardaker, Ecosystem Developer at IOTA, among many others.

ETH Barcelona: July 6-7, 2023

ETH Barcelona will bring together over 2,000 makers, developers, and crypto enthusiasts for its three-day conference from July 6 to July 7, held in the Catalonian capital, Barcelona.

The event looks to explore opportunities in the Ethereum network and discuss the potential of upcoming decentralization applications (dApps). In addition to the discussions, the event will also include art installations and musical performances.

The event can be attended either in person or online, although more details will be disclosed as we move closer to the date.

Conclusion

