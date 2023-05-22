English
Uncovering the Swaprum rug pull and how $3 million in customer funds ‘disappeared’

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 6:37:32 PM IST (Published)

The crypto community was recently left shell-shocked after Swaprum, a decentralised exchange, allegedly defrauded investors for $3 million. Continue reading to learn more about the incident.

You may be well aware that security measures have struggled to catch up to technological advancements in the cryptocurrency industry. This becomes more evident each day, considering the growing number of crypto-related scams and rug pulls.

How did the Swaprum rug pull incident happen?
Swaprum is a decentralised exchange built on the Ethereum Layer-2 network, Arbitrum. The exchange is known for offering high farming rewards, earnings up to 100 percent annual percentage yield, and relatively low swapping fees.
