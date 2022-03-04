Cryptocurrency may not help Russia dodge sanctions: Ripple CEO

Cryptocurrency has played a much bigger role in the Russia-Ukraine war than anyone could have imagined. On the one hand, Ukraine is receiving multi-million-dollar donations in bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies from well-wishers in every corner of the world. On the other, Russia is trying to harness the power of crypto to dampen the impact of economic sanctions from many western countries. However, this is a move that cannot work out for Russia, according to the CEO of Ripple , Brad Garlinghouse.

The co-founder of the blockchain-based global payment company took to Twitter, challenging speculations that Russia could use crypto to evade sanctions. He noted that crypto trading platforms work together with several banking partners that would lose their licences if they worked with blacklisted individuals/entities.

He explained that exchanges work with banks to convert cryptocurrency to fiat currencies. However, these banking partners would be stripped of their licence if someone on the OFAC list is able to slip through the extremely stringent KYC/AML policies, which are in place to avoid exactly this.

Currently, banks implement stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) policies and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations to ensure that they are not dealing with entities on the OFAC list, an index of individuals and institutions that the U.S. Department of Treasury wishes to enforce sanctions against.

Garlinghouse also reiterated that Ripplenet does not work with banks that do not follow OFAC sanctions and international laws.

"RippleNet, for example, has always been - and remains today - committed to NOT working with sanctioned banks or countries that are restricted counterparties. Ripple and our customers support and enforce OFAC laws and KYC/AML," he tweeted.

Also read | Ukraine junks crypto airdrop, to issue NFTs instead to support armed forces

As the tragic events unfold in eastern Europe, crypto has become a haven for Ukraine. They are using crypto donations made by NGOs and individual crypto holders to fund their retaliation against Russia.

Across the border, Russia has been facing strict sanctions from several western countries. Perhaps the biggest blow to Russia's economy was its exclusion from the SWIFT network. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) is a global infrastructure that allows for international transactions within hundreds of countries.

The tweets from Brad Garlinghouse come as a rebuttal to critics claiming that crypto is favoured by criminals to launder funds, calling for exchanges to stop servicing Russian account holders. The Ripple CEO went on to say that these claims are “outdated and tired”.

Also read | Solving crypto crimes: How law enforcers are using blockchain forensics

Many crypto platforms have also refused to sanction Russian crypto accounts on their platform. Kraken CEO Jeremy Powell even said that the company would sooner block American accounts than Russian account because of their past aggression towards other democracies.

"If we were going to voluntarily freeze financial accounts of residents of countries unjustly attacking and provoking violence around the world, step 1 would be to freeze all U.S. accounts," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell wrote on Twitter.