UK unveils plan to make it a 'global hub' for crypto; stablecoins, NFT on radar

In a bid to become a “global hub” for the cryptocurrency industry, the UK government announced a suite of measures on April 4, including a proposal to mint its own non-fungible token (NFT) and bringing in new regulations for stablecoins.

“The measures we’ve outlined today will help to ensure firms can invest, innovate and scale up in this country,” Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said in a press note.

One of the first steps by the government will be to bring stablecoins into the UK payments system, Sunak’s statement and comments by city minister John Glen revealed.

Speaking at the Global Finance Summit, Glen said the government was taking a number of steps to bring stablecoins under regulatory scrutiny and making them comply with existing payment rules. “We see enormous potential in crypto,” Financial Times quoted Glen as saying.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are pegged to a fiat currency such as the dollar, which gives them a stable value as compared to the Bitcoin and other digital tokens. According to the government, appropriate regulation would make it more efficient as a means of payment, creating conditions for “issuers and service providers to operate and invest in the UK.”

At the same time, the UK government would work with the Royal Mint -- the state-run company responsible for minting coins in the country -- to make its own non-fungible token.

According to Glen, the Chancellor of the Exchequer has commissioned the Royal Mint to create and issue the NFT “by the summer” as “an emblem of the forward-looking approach we are determined to take.”

Glen also said the government would take a number of steps to make the government lead the way in the crypto sector. These measures would include exploring ways to enhance competitiveness of the UK tax system and examining tax treatment methods for decentralised finance (DeFi) loans.

In May, the Financial Conduct Authority is scheduled to hold a two day ‘CryptoSprint’ meeting with industry participants and seek their views on the key issues related to the development of a future crypto asset regime.

Meanwhile, the Economic Secretary will set up a Cryptoasset Engagement Group comprising members from the industry and regulatory authorities to advise the government on key issues in the crypto sector.

According to Glen, regulations should not be considered as a “static, rigid thing.”