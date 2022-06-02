Types of Crypto Crowdfunding: ICO vs IDO vs IEO

Taking cues from the IPO process used by private companies to go public, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) began as the first method of releasing crypto tokens to the public. Investors could purchase tokens using fiat currency or other crypto tokens. The project would then use these funds for the development of the protocol.

Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) became the next best method by introducing trust in the system. The crypto exchange scrutinises every part of the deal before allowing the tokens to go public. Projects choosing the IEO route are, therefore, the most reliable. Investors need not worry about rug-pulls or scams.

This evolved IDOs where CEXs were replaced by decentralised exchanges (DEXs). Since crypto projects were invariably focused on being decentralised, these became the preferred way to take the project to the public. In this case, the DEX community took up the job of vetting projects instead of an exchange. They offered ‘launchpads’ that allowed different types of projects to tailor the offering as per their needs.

