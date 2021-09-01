Twitter users will soon be able to access Bitcoin tips via Tip Jar

After Twitter’s latest beta update, content creators will be able to access Bitcoin tips using the Tip Jar feature, which was introduced earlier this year. Though Bitcoin is not available to select as a tip option for beta users, the code in the beta suggests Twitter is in the process of rolling it out.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had in July told investors that Bitcoin would play an important role in the company and would be coming to the Tip Jar in the future. Dorsey had dubbed Bitcoin as one of the three key trends for Twitter’s future. The other two are AI and decentralisation.

“If the internet has a native currency, a global currency, we are able to able to move so much faster with products such as Super Follows, Commerce, Subscriptions, Tip Jar, and we can reach every single person on the planet because of that instead of going down a market-by-market-by-market approach,” Dorsey had said.

When Tip Jar was first introduced, Twitter allowed users to add Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo links to their Twitter profile. According to the details as seen in the beta version, users will be directed through a Bitcoin tutorial.

This would include details on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, and the custodial and non-custodial Bitcoin wallets as well. Twitter gives Strike, Blue Wallet and Wallet of Satoshi as examples of custodial wallets and Muun, Breez, Phoenix and Zap as examples of non-custodial wallets.

Twitter has also informed its users that a Strike account is required for Bitcoin tips. Twitter uses Strike to generate Bitcoin Lightning invoices. One has to connect the respective account to accept Bitcoin tips.

Even as Twitter is thrashing out the details, they are working on ‘Cheer,’ ‘Haha,’ ‘Hmm,’ ‘Like,’ and ‘Sad’ reactions to tweets. Soon, users will be able to activate using a press and hold gesture on the current like button.