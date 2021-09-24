Twitter users may soon be able to accept tips in Bitcoin with this feature

Twitter users may soon be able to earn Bitcoins for their tweets, the social media giant has announced. Twitter is set to expand its tips feature to include payments made with Bitcoin.

The company had been testing the feature that allows Twitter users to support their favourite Twitter accounts by sending them money directly. Twitter introduced the feature to promote content creators on the platform and said it would not take any cut from the tips sent by users.

Twitter had announced on its official handle in May, “Show your love, leave a tip. Now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter Money with wings. More coming soon…”

The company made an official announcement on September 23 that it will be rolling out global access to the feature for all its Android and iOS users. The feature during its testing was limited to large accounts that were non-profits, journalists, and creators.

Instead of making its own payment portal, the social media platform partnered with several payment services providers to enable transfer of money between users. These partners include Bandcamp, Cash App (which is under Square Inc, owned by Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO), Patreon, Paypal, Venmo, and Indian payment service provider Razorpay.

The newest provider to join the growing list is Strike Bitcoin lighting wallet service, which will allow users to transfer Bitcoins as tips.

The adoption of Bitcoin into the platform's feature was expected as testing had begun earlier in the year, and also because Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is one of the biggest proponents of Bitcoin.

Dorsey had called Bitcoin the most important project of his life, and had even bought $170 million worth of BTC through his payment company, Square. Dorsey had stated the importance of Bitcoin as protection against currency devaluation and the effectiveness of using it for cross-border payments and even said during ‘The B-Word’ conference that he hopes it brings world peace.

The billionaire with a net worth of nearly $15 billion had even said last month that he was trying Bitcoin mining.