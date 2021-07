Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency has seen some rough regulatory weather in recent times. China has doubled down on its anti-crypto stance and Britain's financial watchdog has barred major cryptocurrency exchange Binance from carrying out regulated activities. The biggest cryptocurrency has weathered the storm so to speak. The price has come down from the lofty $60K plus highs in April but managed to hover around the $35K range in the past month. So, is the bear run over?

JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou expects that the current bitcoin downturn will end when the market share of all cryptocurrencies will climb back above 50 percent.

"A healthy number there, in terms of the share of bitcoin as a percentage of the total cryptocurrency market cap, is 50 percent or above. I think that's another indicator to watch here in terms of whether this bear phase is over or not," he told CNBC last week.

He said Bitcoin's relatively low market share suggests the investor interest in the coin is low. Back in early April, Bitcoin's market share was 60 percent, around the time when the coin hit an all-time high of $60k.

Currently, its market share is about 46 percent and it is trading below $34k.

Panigirtzoglou further adds that the flow of funds into Ether has slowed in the past two to three weeks, while the flow has improved for Bitcoin.

"The flow into Ethereum funds have slowed over the past two to three weeks, at the same time as the flow into bitcoin funds have improved," he said. This means some institutional investors are buying bitcoin and selling other digital currencies.

He said, "Bitcoin is healing, though it is not yet healthy."

With a market valuation of $648 billion, Bitcoin is among the top assets in the world. According to data from Assetdash, it is the ninth most valuable asset in the world, as its market valuation jumped higher than Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday.

Further, a report on Coindesk suggested that wealthy investors have become active again.

Data from Glassnode showed that the number of Bitcoins held by whale entities increased by over 80,000 to 4.216 million BTC on Friday — the highest level since May. Whale entities own large amounts of Bitcoin and have the power to move the price of the digital coin by the swish of their tail.

"Bitcoin supporters have been anxious for their favourite crypto to make a move towards the highs again. Seasoned investors know the importance of consolidation in the markets. Such consolidations enable the momentum to be built up for a massive rally," Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global algorithm based crypto trading platform said.

This renewed interest by whale entities spells good news for the market as these investors moved bitcoin from $10,000 to $60,000 during the five months to February 2021. Then they became sellers, putting an end to the bull run as their holdings dropped 8 percent to 4.17 million.