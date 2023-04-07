Everything you need to know about Trader Joe, one of the largest liquidity providers of Avalanche

Trader Joe is a decentralised crypto exchange that offers a slew of services including token swaps via an automated market maker (AMM), staking of its native token JOE, yield farming, borrowing and lending, liquidity pools, leveraged trading, NFT marketplace, and a launchpad.

The cryptocurrency market has grown significantly in recent years with many investors looking to decentralised exchanges (DEX) to trade in emerging cryptocurrencies. One such example is Trader Joe — the second largest DEX operating on the Avalanche Network.

Trader Joe has managed to attract a large number of users to its platform, leading to tremendous growth over the last four months. Volumes on the platform were further buoyed following the launch of Arbitrium’s native token, surpassing most of its competitors. But what exactly is Trader Joe and why is it becoming popular? Read on to find out.

What is Trader Joe?

Trader Joe is a decentralised crypto exchange that offers a slew of services including token swaps via an automated market maker (AMM), staking of its native token JOE, yield farming, borrowing and lending, liquidity pools, leveraged trading, NFT marketplace, and a launchpad.

For the uninitiated, a decentralised exchange is a type of exchange that directly connects sellers and buyers without the use of any third parties or companies to fill crypto orders. Instead, trades are executed on DEXs through the help of smart contracts. This model is different compared to the ones used by centralised exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase.

Although Trader Joe was solely available on the Avalanche network post-launch, it expanded its services to Ethereum-based L2 scaling solution Arbitrum in January 2023 in a bid to gain more users. Additionally, it decided to launch its AMM liquidity book on the BNB Chain last month, expanding networks where it runs its DEX services. Liquidity books are said to be a highly-efficient AMM in DeFi that maximise real yield generation for liquidity providers and reduce swap costs for traders.

Last week, a pseudonymous marketing lead of Trader Joe, Blue, announced that the DEX is planning to launch its upgraded trading engine Liquidity Book V2.1 to make it easier for depositors to add tokens to its liquidity pools. The aim is to enhance the on-chain trading experience while also introducing “auto pools” that will automatically handle depositors’ active positions in high-yield liquidity pools to minimise risk. In short, liquidity pools are a collection of crypto-related assets that are locked in a smart contract. They are mostly used by DEXs to swap tokens and in borrowing and lending activities.

How native token JOE is tied to the wider ecosystem

JOE, the native token of Trader Joe, has mainly three use cases — it is used as a rewarding token for crypto staking, as an incentive in yield farming, and as a governance token through JOEVOTE.

Also Read: What is MakerDAO and why did it remain one of the biggest DeFi protocols in 2022

Half of the JOE tokens go to liquidity providers, while the remaining tokens are split between the treasury (20 percent), developers (20 percent), and project developments (10 percent).

The liquidity for trades comes from pools supplied by liquidity providers who can farm JOE to earn incentives. A fee of 0.3 percent is charged for all trades, out of which 0.25 percent is allocated to liquidity providers and 0.05 percent to JOE token farms.

The liquidity providers who contribute to liquidity pools receive LP tokens as rewards, which represent their share of the entire pool. In yield farming, users deposit LP tokens to earn rewards in the form of JOE tokens. Users stake JOE to earn xJOE, the reward for staking on the exchange, with 0.05 percent of each trade going into the xJOE pool. When xJOE holders trade it back into JOE, they receive a higher quality of JOE than they started with.

Most recently, JOE rallied after Trader Joe launched its liquidity incentive program to boost deposits of popular tokens, particularly Arbitrum’s newly airdropped ARB token. Users who loaned ARM, USDC, and ETH to the DEX’s liquidity pools received a portion of 300,000 JOE tokens. This incentive program ended on April 6.

Trader Joe’s new platform, Rocket Joe, also has an exclusive rJOE token that users can accrue when they deposit JOE into staking pools. Rocket Joe is a launchpad that supports new tokens developed on Avalanche.

How Trader Joe got sudden traction in trading volumes?

Trader Joe has experienced a sharp surge in trading volume after the Arbitrum launch. As per DeFi tracker Defillama, Trader Joe continues to generate the highest value of transactions on the Avalanche Network. Additionally, on March 31, Trader Joe was the second-highest DEX in terms of 24-hour trading volume, bested only by Uniswap.

Also Read: What is MakerDAO and why did it remain one of the biggest DeFi protocols in 2022

The 2022 crypto fiasco saw several collapses in the crypto space, including the meltdown of the top centralized exchange FTX. As a result, other centralized exchanges came under scrutiny from regulatory authorities. Most recently, the US SEC targeted Kraken, questioning its staking service, and issued a Wells Notice to Coinbase, while the largest centralized crypto exchange, Binance, came under the crosshairs of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for allegedly evading US laws. Such situations have allowed decentralized exchanges to emerge as a go-to solution for crypto investors who are concerned about the security of their investments.

In theory, no central authority has control over a DEX, unlike in the case of decentralized exchanges. This ensures that a user holds a greater degree of control over their funds, offering a higher sense of security. Furthermore, since DEX users do not need to transfer their assets to a central company, their funds are more protected from hacks and thefts.

Another reason why Trader Joe observed a rise in trading volumes was due to the de-pegging of the stablecoin, USDC, in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure last month. When controlled exchanges (CEX) ran out of liquidity for de-pegged stablecoin liquidity pairs, many USDC users turned to DEX platforms for liquidity.

Conclusion

Trader Joe has established a strong presence in various aspects of the crypto industry, ranging from serving as a decentralized exchange to launching its own NFT marketplace. Its AMM-based protocol provides a suite of services that attract a high number of crypto users into its ecosystem. However, investors must be careful and it is always wise to conduct thorough research and due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Also Read: What are crypto order books and how can they be used to predict price changes