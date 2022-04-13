Top reasons why the Bitcoin sell-off is deepening

On April 12th, 2022, Bitcoin prices fell below USD 40,000 for the first time since March 16th, 2022, according to CoinMarketCap data. Experts believe USD 40,000 is a crucial support area for Bitcoin prices as it is the fine line separating bullish and bearish market sentiments.

The pullback was triggered when Bitcoin prices slipped below another crucial support level of USD 43,000 on April 11th, 2022. Surprisingly, this drop was in close correlation with tech stocks. "This roll over in tech is affecting BTC as well," tweeted William Clemente, Lead Insights Analyst at Blockware.

According to Bloomberg data, Bitcoin has begun to mimic the Nasdaq 100 index (NDX) ever since the pandemic began. Currently, the 40-day correlation between Bitcoin and the NDX is at an all-time high of 0.6945, where +1 is very extremely correlated, and -1 is non-correlated.

The USA also published its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI), which encompasses the prices of goods and services in the country and measures the variations in purchasing power. The report revealed that consumer prices in March 2022 were 8.5 percent higher than in March 2021, thus indicating that inflation was growing at record speeds.

Prices have been skyrocketing due to increased gas prices stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. But, even if we strip this CPI of food and gas prices, it still shows a 6.5 percent gain over last year. Historically, all CPI-related developments have caused short-term volatility in the crypto markets.

Another significant contributor was the comment from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who cited that tackling inflation was "paramount" and that interest rates would be hiked if needed. The central bank is also deliberating over measures to liquidate parts of its balance sheet. "Given that the recovery has been considerably stronger and faster than in the previous cycle, I expect the balance sheet to shrink considerably more rapidly than in the previous recovery," she said in a statement.

"The correlation between NDX and Bitcoin recently hit a 10-year high. This indicates that Bitcoin is behaving like a risk-on asset," said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co-founder of Vauld, a leading crypto investment platform. "And with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the notion is investors will move out of risk-on assets and into risk-off assets like bonds and gold," he added.

Last week, crypto markets witnessed record levels of asset outflow as USD 134 million worth of assets were liquidated in the open market (refer to the below picture). Investors cashed in to reap the benefits of the brief bull run before their profits got wiped out. CryptoPotato reported that 150,000 traders exited Bitcoin, with their total liquidation amounting to USD 131.8 million.

According to CoinShares, this exodus is the largest one observed since January 2022. Contrastingly, altcoins got infused with USD 6 million while diversified crypto funds (multi-asset) raked in USD 5 million, CoinShares reported. "We believe price appreciation the previous week may have prompted investors to take profits," the report read.

The relative strength index for Bitcoin fell to 35 for the first time since February. Bitcoin's market sentiment has also entered the 'Extreme Fear' zone on the Fear and Greed Index. All these pointers lead analysts to believe that the prices could plummet further. According to the WazirX Trade Desk, "immediate support for BTC is expected at USD 37,600."

Bitcoin is currently trading at USD 40,117 and has shed 11.5 percent over the last 7 days. Its current market capitalisation stands at USD 763.30 billion, with a 7.5 percent drop in daily trading volume on April 12th, 2022. The Bitcoin dominance has also reduced from 42.4 percent in mid-March to 40.8 percent presently.