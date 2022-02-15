Top ethereum killers: All you need to know

Over the last few years, Ethereum, the second-biggest blockchain platform, rapidly gained popularity as the network of choice for most non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralised finance (DeFi) projects. Its native token ether climbed to the second spot in terms of market cap globally, over 100 unique DeFi projects started development on its original smart contracts blockchain, and most NFT marketplaces used it to build their infrastructure.

But it has also been facing issues such as slow network speed and high transaction fees. While Ethereum has initiated the process of fixing these issues, newer projects dubbed “Ethereum killers” are capitalising on the opportunity created in the interim by providing faster, more energy-efficient networks.

What led to the rise of Ethereum killers?

Ethereum is in the process of transforming to ‘Ethereum 2.0’ where it will be changing its consensus mechanism from proof of work to proof of stake. This change was beckoned by the high levels of scrutiny proof of work has faced due to the high carbon footprint it leaves. While that has been the face of Ethereum’s problems, there are significant issues that crypto enthusiasts have been complaining about for a long time.

Another major problem is Ethereum’s scalability. The proof of work mechanism, as discussed above, hinders the network’s growth, specifically how it handles its transaction and gas fees. Ethereum has a slow transaction speed, which has led to exuberant gas (transaction) fees associated with every transaction on the network.

These shortcomings and hunger for more infrastructures for Web 3.0--the third iteration of the internet--have allowed other blockchains to shine. These so-called ‘Ethereum killers’ are offering something that Ethereum is just not able to provide right now.

“The year 2022 will be the battle for Web 3 and the next evolution of the internet,” says Ian Balina, founder of the crypto analytics firm Token Metrics in an interview with Coindesk.

Which are the top Ethereum killers currently?

Ethereum killers are the third generation blockchains that are offering more decentralisation, scalability, low transaction fees and better smart contract implementation. Let us discuss some of them.

Solana

Solana uses the proof of stake consensus mechanism, with another unique layer built over it known as proof of history. Proof of stake mechanism allows network users to become validators to verify transactions. The validators hold a certain amount of their tokens in a pool that allows for verifying transactions. Upon successfully participating in the verification, validators are rewarded Solana’s native token SOL.

Proof of history allows the network to keep records of transactions so that they can be tracked and ordered faster. Solana can maintain a faster throughput of transactions at 65,000 transactions per second using these consensus mechanisms. It is 2000 times faster than Ethereum’s rate.

Since its inception in 2020, Solana has seen a fast adoption rate. It has settled more than 50 billion transactions in its brief history. Institutional banks like JP Morgan have even called Solana “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.”

Cardano

Cardano is the top contender for being the most environmentally sustainable blockchain platform in existence. It also uses the proof of stake consensus mechanism. In the past, Cardano was the third biggest blockchain in the world, with a global market cap of over $100 billion in September 2021.

Cardano is running in a highly open-source environment, and it is often known as the blockchain that provides the highest level of support to smart contracts and decentralised applications. It can also process hundreds of transactions per second.

Cardano also has a Peer-Review system, which focuses on back-testing the entire blockchain after major and minor upgrades.

Polkadot

Polkadot is a blockchain whose most remarkable feature is its multi-chain ability. It can connect to multiple other chains simultaneously, providing more scalability and security. Due to its para-chain concept, it is highly interoperable with other blockchains.

The concept of para-chains will lead to the existence of various blockchains on the same relay chain, in this case, Polkadot’s relay chain. The other blockchains on Polkadot’s relay chain can take advantage of its high transaction speed and scalability.

The multi-chain approach will allow developers on the network to create and release projects easily and much faster.