Since the start of January, the value of Bitcoin has risen over 85 percent, hitting $65,000 in mid-April, driven in part by Tesla chief Elon Musk and partly by the billionaire hedge fund managers who consider bitcoin as a digital equivalent of Gold.

But after enjoying a massive bull rally, a sell-off in early May crippled the crypto market. It was triggered by the concerns of regulatory crackdowns, rising inflation, environmental issues, and slowing institutional demand.

Despite that, the interest in this asset class has gone up. Indians, traditionally obsessed with gold, have turned their eyeballs to this volatile asset class. According to data from Chainalysis, in India, crypto investments grew from $200 million to $40 billion in the past year.

As interest spikes, investors are looking for cryptocurrency exchanges that allow them to buy and sell digital coins like Bitcoin.

Here's a look at some of the biggest crypto exchanges in India: