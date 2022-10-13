Top 5 Telegram channels crypto traders and investor should follow

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Here's a list of the top five Telegram channels that can be extremely helpful for crypto investors and traders.

Telegram has emerged as a popular broadcasting platform for the cryptoverse. Its privacy features, commitment to bot services, and multi-platform availability have made it a suitable habitat for the nascent crypto industry. Over the years, these features have resulted in the formation of a dense crypto community on the messaging app.

Among the many features that Telegram offers, "Channels" is among the more popular ones. It allows users to broadcast messages to a virtually unlimited number of subscribers. Thanks to this feature, several legitimate and reputable crypto channels have emerged, offering insights and information that can help investors and traders profit from the crypto market.

Here's a list of the top five Telegram channels that can be extremely helpful for crypto investors and traders.

DeFi Million

DeFi Million started as a Telegram Channel dedicated to the decentralised finance space. It would publish updates and predictions on the various DeFi projects and their native tokens. However, the channel has slowly branched out into NFTs and the crypto market in general. It now offers investors insights and updates into upcoming launches, giveaways, project overviews, and more. As such, it is a good source of information for crypto traders and investors alike. The channel currently has over 160,000 subscribers, and it is growing every day.

Crypto VIP Signal

This Telegram channel is more suited for crypto traders. It offers regular trading signals and advice along with chart patterns and analysis. The channel has over 317,000 subscribers and posts several trading signals daily. The channel also creates polls to let users decide which coin should be analysed next. Besides price predictions, the channel also posts regular updates from the crypto industry, making it a good source of news and information.

ICO Speaks

As the name suggests, ICO Speaks offers all the information on upcoming projects. Subscribing to this Telegram channel will keep you in the know with respect to the latest ICOs, airdrops, tokens sales, giveaways, launchpools and more. The channel has nearly 100,000 subscribers and is rapidly expanding. ICO Speaks also hosts regular AMAs with leading crypto projects, offering its subscribers unparalleled access to some of the leading minds in the industry.

Binance Killers

This is a great channel for those who are new to crypto. It provides bite-sized daily market updates that provide a decent overview of the market, including the top gainers, biggest losers, largest trading volume, etc. It also offers daily explainers on chart patterns, technical indicators, and market jargon. Breaking news stories also find some mentions now and then. The channel has 160,000 subscribers and is suitable for investors and traders, especially those just starting their crypto journey.

Coin Bureau Insider

Coin Bureau Insider is the text-only, Telegram version of the YouTube channel by the same name. The channel is run by Guy, a popular figure in the cryptosphere, and offers daily crypto news updates. The stories are crunched into quick, informative reads and are perfect for on-the-go consumption. Along with daily news updates, the channel also provides a weekly update, which covers all the latest happenings in the cryptosphere in a quick and easy-to-understand YouTube video. Coin Bureau Insider has more than 180,000 subscribers, while its parent concern, the Coin Bureau YouTube channel, has more than 2.15 million subs.

Conclusion

Telegram channels are a great source of information and insights. However, doing your own research before acting on anything you see or hear on a Telegram channel is important. Also, if you plan to invest or trade based on tips from a Telegram Channel, a good tip would be to invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.