Top 5 crypto presales to watch out for this month

For the unacquainted, presales are a fund-raising method, wherein upcoming crypto projects offer their tokens for sale while still under development. The project receives the funds it needs to continue development, and the early investors receive tokens at discounted prices.

When the project is finally launched, and its token is listed on exchanges, the price could rally significantly, resulting in massive gains for presale investors. As such, eagle-eyed investors are always on the lookout for good projects that are carrying out presales. This allows them to invest in promising crypto projects at lower prices and enjoy massive profits, if and when the token rallies upon launch.

Keeping this in mind, we have rounded up some of the best presales to look out for this month.

Metacade

Metacade is the world’s first blockchain-based, community-run play-to-earn (P2E) arcade. It is built on the Ethereum network and promises to offer a fun and fulfilling gaming experience for players and crypto enthusiasts. The project has been verified by CertiK and has a strong roadmap for growth; these are good indicators of future potential.

As such, the project’s crypto sale has attracted thousands of investors. In fact, the first stage of Metacade’s presale sold out within weeks. In the process, the project was able to raise nearly $2.85 million, with one MCADE (the project’s native cryptocurrency) selling at $0.01. Stage two of Metacade’s presale is currently running, with MCADE priced at $0.012. The project has already raised $3 million of its $4.5 million target, and at this rate, the presale could be sold out quite quickly.

FightOut

This is another exciting presale that has the cryptoverse talking. FightOut is a move-to-earn project that rewards users for their workouts, daily steps, and other such exercises. The project also plans to develop a chain of gyms in key metros around the world. Users can pay for their membership using the tokens they earn through the game. Further, the platform does not have a steep upfront cost like most other M2E games. This removes the entry barrier that most NFT-based move-to-earn games suffer from.

The project’s first presale stage went live in mid-December and sold out within a week, raising $2.5 million in the process. The reason for the project’s success could be the 50 percent bonus offer. Users who participate in the presale while this offer is valid can receive free tokens worth up to 25 percent of their purchase amount. If the user opts for a vesting period of 24 months they can again receive free tokens worth up to 25 percent of the purchase amount. The project is currently in the last stage of its presale, having raised $3 million of its $5 million target. The presale is set to end by March 31.

Calvaria

This is another P2E project that’s creating a buzz in the cryptoverse. Calvaria is an NFT card game that allows users to battle other players, earn crypto and upgrade their warriors to become the ultimate force on the battlefield. The project has received support from some of the biggest names in the industry, including KuCoin and Polygon Studios. Several sources have revealed that Calvaria has already lined up listings at Changelly and BKEX along with a wallet integration deal with KuCoin.

As such, its presale is hotting up. The project was able to raise $2 million within weeks of its presale going live. At the time of writing, the project had raised $2.86 million of its $3.07 million target, leaving only a few tokens left for sale. Once the presale closes, prices could escalate given its listing on so many renowned crypto exchanges.

RobotEra

RobotEra is a multiverse platform. Users will dawn robot avatars and scour the virtual world for resources, manage land patches, and help build the era of robots. The project is modelled around established metaverse platforms such as Sandbox and Decentraland, which have been doing extremely well since the start of the year. The game also has many different activities that users can carry out to earn crypto and upgrade their bots.

The project’s first presale round went live in Nov 2022 and has managed to raise $733,613 of its $1.8 million target. During this presale round, the project's native token, TARO, was priced at $0.20. However, in presale round 2, the price of TARO will be increased to $0.25.

Meta Masters Guild

This is perhaps the most promising presale of the lot. Meta Masters Guild is touted as the world’s first web3 mobile gaming guild. According to the website, the platform aims to “create fun and addictive games with playable NFTs, where our community can earn rewards, stake and trade.” The platform is already working on three games, one of which is set to be released later this year.

The project’s presale has done exceptionally well, raising $50,000 in the first 24 hours and $516,000 in the first week. As part of its first presale round, MEMAG, the platform’s native cryptocurrency, is priced at $0.007. However, by the project’s 7th presale round, MEMAG will be priced at $0.023, translating to 228 percent gains in the presale alone. At the time of writing, round one of the presale had raised $ 704,139 of its $1.12 million target and is slated to end on Jan 29.

Conclusion

Crypto presales are a great way to invest early in a project. They can also provide substantial gains if the project takes off upon listing. However, not all projects are destined for instant success and some may even go bust. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose.

