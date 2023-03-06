Top 3 crypto presales to look out for in March 2023

Crypto presales are fundraising events where nascent web3 projects sell some of their tokens at relatively low prices. The funds obtained are used to support the further development of the project.

Crypto presales are fundraising events where nascent web3 projects sell some of their tokens at relatively low prices. The funds obtained are used to support the further development of the project. Therefore, crypto presales are seen as a great way for investors to get in early on budding projects. Users can purchase tokens with growth potential at lower prices and enjoy potentially handsome gains in the future.

As such, most crypto investors are always on the lookout for promising presale projects. Fortunately, given the growth of the crypto space, there are always presales running every month. Here are three crypto presales to watch out for in March 2023.

Metacade (MCADE)

Metacade is the world’s first blockchain-based, community-led, play-to-earn (P2E) arcade. Built on the Ethereum network, it allows users to earn crypto by playing arcade-style games and carrying out simple tasks, such as writing reviews or providing gaming advice on the platform. The platform is expected to host a range of different games and leaderboards where its users can earn crypto. The platform will also have forums, live chats, and much more that will keep its gaming community connected and engaged.

The project’s presale is also picking up steam. It has already breezed through five presale stages, raising more than $9 million in just a couple of months. The project is currently at its 6th presale stage with tokens priced at $0.017. However, only 13 percent of the tokens remain at this stage and they are selling out quickly. Once stage 6 is concluded, token prices will be bumped up to $0.0185 in stage 7 and $0.020 in stage 8.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is another innovative project that’s making headlines these days. When launched, the project will allow users to own real estate for as little as $100. This is made possible through the use of fractional NFTs where an asset is tokenized and divided into several smaller NFTs. Investors who purchase these fractional NFTs will receive a passive income through monthly rental payments. Users can also acquire 100 percent ownership of the fractional NFTs and move into the property.

In short, Metropoly allows investors to participate in the burgeoning real estate market without needing millions of dollars to purchase a home. Moreover, it provides investors with a hassle-free passive income. As such, the project has burnt through eight presale rounds. Currently, Metropoly is in its 9th presale stage, with 1 METRO token priced at $0.0625. At the time of writing, the project had already reached 59 percent of its $1 million goal for this stage of its presale.

RenQ (RENQ)

RenQ touts itself as the world’s first multi-chain DeFi platform. It is a community-driven platform that aims to connect the various blockchains and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network. The platform will also serve as a non-custodial, decentralised exchange, allowing users to trade assets directly from the RenQ wallet app. These features have created significant demand for RenQ’s presale.

The project sold $100,000 worth of RenQ tokens on day one of its first presale stage which went live on Feb 7. With tokens prices at $0.020, the first stage of the presale sold out pretty quickly. The project met its $690,000 target by Feb 19. Subsequently, RenQ has opened up stage 2 of its presale, with tokens on sale for $0.025 and a target of $2.35 million. Those looking to hop onto the presale need to hurry with 80 percent of the tokens already sold out. The price of one RENQ will be bumped up to $0.030 in the next presale round. In all, RenQ plans to have eight presale stages, with prices rising to $0.055 in the final presale round.

Conclusion