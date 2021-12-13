TickerPlant launches cryptocurrency super app CryptoWire: All you need to know

Global financial content provider TickerPlant has launched its own cryptocurrency super application. CryptoWire is intended to be a single destination for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to get information about real-time prices, the latest news, data, and charts. It will even provide courses related to cryptocurrencies. The super app is available for both Android and iOS devices and has a web browser platform too.

TickerPlant is owned by Chennai-based 63 Moons, which was formerly known as Financial Technologies Group, a financial information service provider company that has been incorporated for over two decades.

"As part of its strategic roadmap for growth and on the back of an unmatched record of successful implementation, 63 moons and its subsidiary, TickerPlant, have charted a future into the universe of digital asset class of cryptocurrencies by launching CryptoWire, a global crypto super app," the company stated on its website.

CryptoWire is a masterclass on an emerging asset class that has set the world abuzz. It is an exchange-neutral, information platform that will be instrumental in demystifying the Crypto Universe, according to the company.

Some of the features that users can take advantage of on CryptoWire include being able to take enrollment in a variety of courses on cryptocurrencies. These include basic courses all the way up to Ph.D. degrees. The educational courses will be sourced from reputed universities and institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. While some courses are slated to be free of cost, a few others will be degrees.

CryptoWire will also provide on its app a 24x7 cryptocurrency IPTV channel called CryptoTV. The channel will be streaming through YouTube and will disseminate in-depth analysis of global developments, reports and discussions regarding cryptocurrencies as well as providing more information about cryptocurrency, blockchain, asset digitisation and asset development.

The launch of the app comes at a time when governments are beginning to increase the regulatory pressure on cryptocurrencies around the world. Following China's blanket ban of cryptocurrencies, India is soon expected to follow suit in banning all private virtual currencies through legislation in the ongoing Parliament session