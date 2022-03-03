Three Solana-based metaverse tokens to keep on your radar in 2022

Solana is the second-fastest blockchain globally, after the recently launched Bitgert Chain. It also demands incredibly low transaction fees for users and developers while maintaining its super-fast speed. The Solana blockchain is also 'censorship resistant', which means that applications can continue to run freely, and transactions never fail. Various metaverse platforms have turned to Solana for blockchain support to leverage these features. Some projects are pretty promising, and we have picked out the top three that experts believe have bright prospects:

Cryowar (CWAR):

A metaverse game powered by Solana and Unreal Engine, this is a multiplayer in-arena game featuring PVP (player vs player) combat. Launched in November 2021, the project seeks to integrate the best aspects of blockchain technology, traditional gaming, voting on decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), and decentralised finance (DeFi).

Its framework is designed to make Cryowar a deflationary ecosystem (the supply of its native token will keep reducing) and integrate crypto staking into the game, thus allowing players to earn better rewards as their in-game experience grows. The developers aim to create a multi-blockchain metaverse that is unrestricted to all.

The native token of the Cryowar game is CWAR and is currently trading at $0.31, up 6 percent over the last 24 hours. Currently, 66 million CWAR tokens are in circulation, with a market capitalisation of $20.55 million. CWAR tokens can be purchased on KuCoin, MEXC, Raydium and many other exchanges

Experts believe its long-term prospects are promising and could take the CWAR token to new highs in 2022.

RaceFi (RACEFI): RaceFi is the world’s first car racing game on the Solana network and leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as Machine Learning (ML). The RaceFi metaverse allows players to participate in numerous gaming modes and generate profits by owning in-game properties. There are 5 types of assets that players can own in this metaverse.

The RaceFi metaverse is a ‘dual-token economy’ as it uses RCOIN as the native transactional token and RACEFI as the governance token. This means that while RCOIN can be used to make in-game transactions, the ownership of RACEFI gives you rights to vote on proposed changes as well as access to NFT drops. The game is still under development and is expected to be released in either Q1 or Q2 of 2022.

RACEFI is currently trading at $0.11, up 6.2 percent. The total number of RACEFI tokens in circulation has been hard-capped at 200 million coins. It can be purchased on KuCoin and Raydium. Since the current circulating supply of RACEFI is not currently available, its market capitalisation is difficult to calculate. Its fully diluted market capitalisation is $21.7 million.

As the game is the first of its kind, experts are optimistic about its long-term performance.

Star Atlas: This project was launched in September 2021 and is a strategy game that involves territorial conquering, space exploration, political supremacy, etc. The game features three factions, one of which the players must join in commencing the exploration. Gamers can fly a spaceship to explore the depths of the universe as they explore, conquer, and colonise. All efforts by gamers are rewarded with in-game tokens.

Star Atlas has its own dedicated marketplace where players can buy or sell in-game resources. The transaction can be done in-game as well. Although the game is still in its developmental phase, it is said to have one of the most comprehensive NFT marketplaces on the Solana network. The NFT marketplace showcases collectibles, resources, structures, and a lot more. Star Atlas has a strong community following and is rated as one of the best-designed forums, which speaks a lot about its long-term potential.

Star Atlas is also a dual-token economy with ATLAS functioning as the native transaction token and POLIS as the governance token. ATLAS is currently trading at $0.033, down 1.8 percent. However, the 24-hour trading volume is up by 27 percent at $12 million. The market capitalisation of this token stands at $70.7 million, making it the largest on this list.

The ATLAS token is available for trading on the FTX and Raydium platforms.

Also read: All you need to know about white hat hackers and how they make blockchains more secure