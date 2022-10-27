    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Three digital asset management firms under ED, IT dept scanner for Rs 28,000 crore transaction

    Three digital asset management firms under ED, IT dept scanner for Rs 28,000 crore transaction

    Three digital asset management firms under ED, IT dept scanner for Rs 28,000 crore transaction
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The allegations against the companies are that many transactions were carried out through these companies without reporting to the concern authorities. The FIU has zeroed in on about 200 transactions carried out using digital currencies

    Three digital asset management companies are now under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate and the income tax department, the ET reported. The reason cited in the report was an alert by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) about their alleged role in illicit drug transactions worth Rs 28,000 crore.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    "Digital currency was used to buy and sell drugs, and some of these companies facilitated it. So far, the agency has been able to track transactions worth Rs 28,000 crore," ET cited a senior government official.
    The report added that the ED has received a detailed finding on this issue and will look into the money laundering angle with the IT department to probe the tax evasion aspect. 
    The allegations against the companies are that many transactions were carried out through these companies without reporting to the concern authorities.
    The FIU has zeroed in on about 200 transactions carried out using digital currencies in the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria, all routed via Indian exchanges.
    As per industry estimates, over 7 percent of India's population owns digital currency, which has been a matter of concern for Indian policymakers for a long time. The policymakers have long been flagging the opacity of such transactions and the fact that they do not face any regulatory oversight.
    Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her US visit, made a strong case for regulating cryptocurrencies at a global level to mitigate the risk of money laundering and drug trafficking.
    Also Read:MMTC gold scam: ED seizes over Rs 150 crore in cash, jewellery
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Enforcement DirectorateIncome Tax Department

    Next Article

    Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Ethereum jumps over 5%

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng