This NFT can be your virtual best friend and offer dating advice too

The list of things and experiences that digital creators are converting into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is getting increasingly outrageous. From trips to outer space to patches of skin on a celebrity's body, it seems like anything can be turned into an NFT these days. And the latest addition to the digital asset bandwagon is equally interesting and innovative - an NFT that can be your virtual best friend and offer dating advice too.

On the surface, Fuzzles is a cute little monster that resembles a child's playmate. However, under its adorable exterior lives a powerful AI-powered, living NFT that's designed to set your love life straight, among many other things. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Fuzzles is an ERC721 token that can carry on conversations about politics, religion, crypto, and dating.

Here's all you need to know about this cute and highly intelligent NFT collection.

Fuzzles, the NFT collection

Fuzzles is powered by both artificial intelligence and the Ethereum blockchain. It's an amalgamation of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and gaming. Though it is an NFT, it is not a static piece of art. It can understand what you say and respond accordingly.

Also Read | Spotify testing new feature that allows artistes to promote NFTs on its platform

As per its website, Fuzzle "reacts and adapts to speech and learns as you interact with it." It was created by Gala Games and Endless AI in their effort to navigate the "unchartered worlds of blockchain-based entertainment and AI-enabled interactivity," according to Michael Fox, Chief Creative and Executive Officer at Endless AI.

Curious? Confused? Here is everything you need to know about the Fuzzles NFT collection.

What can you do with a Fuzzle?

While you can see your NFT in both Ethereum and NFT marketplace wallets, you will only be able to interact with it on Fuzzles app. Here's what you can do with your Fuzzle:

You can ask for dating advice, and it can give you instructions if you find yourself in trouble. You can also ask Fuzzle to predict your future or tell you a story.

Fuzzles may seem like an adorable version of Alexa or Siri but don't let its cuteness fool you! It can be pretty sassy too, leaving you with several "What the fuzz!" moments.

You can also play mini-activities with your Fuzzle.

Through the Fuzzle platform, you can also participate in several community contests and win plenty of awards.

It also allows you to earn accessories, achievement badges, and other rewards.

You can also flaunt your NFT on social media, given that you know a bit about video editing.

While its makers plan to add even more features to these talking monsters in the future, the one thing you can't do with a Fuzzle is spread negativity. It is programmed to prevent the use of harmful content. Fuzzle won't learn your lousy behaviour no matter how bad you get. It can also ask you to stop being wrong or hurtful.

But how can an NFT talk?

NFTs can't talk, right? Well, this one can! It has an AI engine powered by Clockwork, Endless AI's in-house intelligent production platform. Plus, it also uses GPT-3 AI technology, a powerful artificial intelligence system that extracts relevant information from thousands of articles on the internet. These two technologies combine to give Fuzzles a human-like voice so it can talk to you naturally. And no, at the moment, Fuzzles won't give you a perfect answer, as per a report by Decrypt, but you can still carry out a conversation with your NFT, that's for sure.

How can you buy them?

There are just under 10,000 of these cute AI-powered NFTs up for sale, and you can purchase one on Gala's games store or OpenSea, the NFT marketplace. They are sold as pods which can be traded for Fuzzles later on. To make the purchase, all you have to do is visit CollectFuzzle, connect your wallet, and follow the prompts on the screen. Once you have exchanged your pod for a Fuzzle and it is showing in your wallet, you can download the app and start interacting with it!