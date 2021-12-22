This ‘crypto mom’ quit her job and now makes up to $80K monthly from DeFi, NFT projects

When Brenda Gentry started earning substantial returns from her crypto investments, it was an easy decision for her -- to go all in on crypto. After working as a mortgage underwriter at USAA, a financial services company, for more than a decade, Gentry resigned in October 2021. Now, Gentry owns a crypto consulting firm.

The 46-year-old San Antonio resident started investing in cryptocurrencies during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. She began with a small amount, but gradually invested more into her portfolio. By early 2021, Gentry was earning well.

“My investment portfolio surpassed my 401(k) -- which had taken 11 years to get to $200,000 -- in six months,” CNBC Make It quoted Gentry as saying.

Although the asset is risky, Gentry’s experience in finance and faith in the process of due diligence paid off.

Also known as the ‘crypto mom’ online, Gentry now operates the Gentry Media Productions with her two daughters, Cynthia and Imani, while continuing her investments in digital assets.

Gentry Media Productions is a consultancy that offers advice on decentralised finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) projects. In a month, Gentry makes around 10-20 Ethers from the business, which translates to $40,000-80,000 monthly. In her earlier 9 to 5 job, Gentry made about $75,000 annually.

“Crypto is about financial freedom,” Gentry told CNBC Make It, adding that digital currency trade has helped in making loans more accessible than traditional finance firms.

According to Gentry, DeFi protocols have made interest rates more competitive than traditional banks. In most cases, DeFi loan providers seek collateral in the form of other crypto assets. However, these factors also make the asset very risky, Gentry said, adding that all investors should spend time in researching the currency before buying.