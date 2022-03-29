These celebrities have their own virtual space in metaverse

Daler Mehndi bought a piece of land in the virtual metaverse and named it Balle Balle Land. The singer will be housing the Daler Mehndi Store on the virtual real estate bought at PartyNite, a metaverse platform.

Although Daler Mehndi is the first Indian celebrity to buy property in the metaverse, he is not the first celebrity in the world to do so. A number of celebs have bought virtual spaces and launched digital brands.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrities with virtual spaces.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg is building a Snoopverse on The Sandbox, a platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The land that he bought will be used for virtual concerts, art and car exhibits, pool parties and shopping. It will house a digital replica of his massive California mansion. In December last year, an NFT collector spent $450,000 for the privilege of becoming Snoop Dogg’s next-door neighbour in metaverse by buying a digital plot of land in his virtual world.

Paris Hilton

Hotel heiress and reality television star Paris Hilton has a virtual island built within Roblox called the Paris World. The island has a digital copy of her California home and closet, which users can raid and buy. "I think it's important for people to not only be in the physical world but also to be in the digital world," Hilton told Bloomberg.

Sara Sampaio

Former Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio bought a virtual private island on the Sandbox platform for 25 Ethereum, which was $71,445 at the time.

Stanislas Wawrinka

The Swiss tennis star bought a private virtual island in a sale by leading metaverse and NFT marketplace Exclusible on the Sandbox platform. Wawrinka announced his purchase on Twitter.

“With my own premium island in @thesandboxgame, I am ready to welcome my closest friends and dear community to the most amazing virtual experiences and events!” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/stanwawrinka/status/1495038682365059074

Pooja Entertainment

Film producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment recently bought a virtual land in the metaverse named Poojaverse. The Mumbai-based company is the first Bollywood production house to buy space in the metaverse. It will use this virtual space to create experiences for viewers.

Read Also | Explained: How real estate is booming in metaverse