The road to bankruptcy: Events leading to the downfall of Celsius & the fate of customer deposits

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Several dominos have toppled to eventually cause the downfall of the Celsius Network. Today, lawyers representing the beleaguered firm have finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York.

Several dominos have toppled to eventually cause the downfall of the Celsius Network. Today, lawyers representing the beleaguered firm have finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York. The filing is a part of a formal procedure wherein it asks the court for permission to continue running and paying its employees. With just $167 million left in cash, the firm will attempt to restructure its business and sustain barebone operations.

"This is the right decision for our community and company," said Alex Mashinsky, the co-founder & CEO of Celsius, in the official press release. "I am confident that when we look back at the history of Celsius, we will see this as a defining moment, where acting with resolve and confidence served the community and strengthened the future of the company," he went on to say.

According to the press release, the filing will provide Celsius with some breathing space to stabilise operations and put together a comprehensive restructuring plan that serves the interest of all its stakeholders.

The Celsius Network – What it was:

Celsius was one of the most prominent players in the crypto lending space. In May 2022, the firm had more than $8 billion in client loans and nearly $12 billion in assets under management (AUM). And, as recently as June, Celsius maintained that it had 1.7 million customers and was providing yields as high as 17 percent. A user-friendly dashboard and 6-day running customer service made it one of the emerging favourites in the space.

The firm would lend its customers' crypto to DeFi firms willing to pay sky-high interest on the borrowed funds. Celsius would then split some of that revenue with its users and pocket the rest. However, this structure proved to be its undoing amid the liquidity crunch that has gripped the industry over the last couple of months. Not to mention the bitter crypto winter that we are currently facing.

Here's a look at some of the major events that rocked the Celsius network, eventually leading to its Bankruptcy filing today.

BadgerDAO Hack (Dec 2021)

Troubles began in Dec 2021, when Mashinsky revealed that the company had lost money after BadgerDAO, a lending platform focused on wrapped bitcoin (wBTC), was hacked for $120 million. While he did not specify the amount lost, it was later discovered that, around the same time, a wallet linked with the Celsius Network was drained of 896 wBTC, worth $51 million.

The Terra Decapitation (May 2022):

Celsius pumped a lot of funds into Terra's Anchor Protocol, which promised users "risk-free" returns of 20 percent on UST deposits. Celsius took advantage of this in a big way, pumping massive amounts of ETH into Anchor.

Data dug out by The Block Research shows that, between December 2021 and May 2022, a total of 261,000 ETH worth $535 million was deposited with Anchor. It is speculated that the ETH was used to borrow UST, which was deposited with Anchor to make 20 percent.

According to The Block Research, when the Terra UST became de-pegged on May 11, Celsius pulled out 225,000 ETH totalling a whopping $463 million from the Anchor Protocol. It is unclear what happened to the balance of $80 million, but it was most likely withdrawn as well.

The half-a-billion-dollar ETH withdrawal happened before the UST became fully de-pegged, and Celsius was able to get away with minor bruises. However, this now left a 9-figure deficit on the Terra protocol, a glaring red beacon signalling the extent of risk taken by Celsius at the time.

The Lido Finance Blunder (May 2022)

Celsius offered close to eight percent yields on ETH deposits. This is impressive, considering that staking directly on Ethereum only fetches 4.2 percent. One of the ways Celsius was able to do this is through Lido Finance.

Lido Finance created a staking solution for ETH 2.0 that allowed users to exchange their ETH for stETH (staked ETH). The stETH was pegged at 1:1 with ETH and would be redeemable when ETH 2.0 went live. The idea was that when Ethereum's proof-of-stake blockchain went live, 1 stETH could be redeemed for 1 ETH. Until then, Celsius could funnel the stETH into several different protocols to earn even more returns.

Celsius invested a lot of money in buying stETH. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen, it had at least $450 million in stETH in its primary DeFi wallet. This meant an equal amount of ETH was locked up in Lido for six to eight months.

Then, on May 13, Lido tweeted that the 1:1 peg of stETH with ETH was destabilised. For every $1 worth of ETH that they owed back to the users, they were left with only $0.94. Besides this falling exchange rate, Celsius had a larger problem with the lack of liquidity available for stETH.

This is because stETH is traded primarily on Curve. However, despite being one of the largest decentralised exchanges, Curve only had a daily liquidity capacity of approximately $30 million. This lack of liquidity on Curve Finance left Celsius hanging with 445,000 stETH worth $540 million. This made most of their ETH holdings illiquid.

Withdrawal paused (June 2022)

Eventually, on June 12, Celsius had to freeze all deposits and withdrawals. The prices of all cryptocurrencies were in freefall, and users began withdrawing funds en masse. Of course, with all the funds tied up in different protocols, paying out users was next to impossible, forcing the move to freeze billions of dollars in consumer assets.

The company's CEL token reacted quickly to the move, cliff-diving more than 70 percent after the announcement. As per data from CoinMarketCap, it went from $0.49 to $0.15 in an hour.

This is probably the final nail in the coffin for Celsius. While it managed to repay some of its loans and liquidate portions of its stETH in the next couple of weeks, the firm was still deep in debt. Last night, Celsius repaid its last major outstanding loan to DeFi lending protocol, Compound. In return, the firm was reunited with its collateral --- wBTC worth $200 million. Shortly after, it declared bankruptcy.

What will happen to customer deposits?

The bankruptcy filing will allow Celsius to continue some operations as normal. This includes paying employee salaries and benefits. However, the company has not requested the authority to allow customer withdrawals. The firm plans to address this issue through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

However, according to an article by Coingape, customers may not get their funds back. This is because, as per its terms and conditions, Celsius is not liable to recover digital assets if it becomes bankrupt. Here is what the official consent agreement says:

“In the event that Celsius becomes bankrupt, enters liquidation or is otherwise unable to repay its obligations, any Eligible Digital Assets used in the Earn Service or as collateral under the Borrow Service may not be recoverable”.

The same section also goes on to state that users may not have any legal rights over Celsius to recover their funds. It’s definitely a dicey position, and customers will just have to wait and watch how the bankruptcy proceedings play out.