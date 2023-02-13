Explained: The Graph and why its native token GRT is up more than 170% in 2023

GRT has been on a gradual upward trend ever since the start of 2023. However, the token was seen shooting for the moon on Feb 4, going from $0.099 on the day to $0.213 on Feb 8.

This year has seen several cryptos shoot for the moon, with some tokens even registering all-time highs in recent times. For instance, Aptos (APT), Optimism (OP), Trust Wallet Token (TWT), GMX (GMX), etc. have all experienced towering gains and hit their highest price points in the last few months.

The latest project to witness a substantial growth spurt over the last week or so is The Graph. At the time of writing, the platform’s native token, GRT, was trading at $0.1539, up more than 170 percent over the last week. But what is The Graph, and what’s fuelling its momentum? Tag along to find out.

The Graph: What is it?

The Graph is often referred to as the 'Google for blockchain data'. The project was launched in 2018 by Yaniv Tal, Brandon Ramirez, and Jannis Pohlmann. It is an open-source indexing platform built on the Ethereum network that collects, processes and stores data from various blockchain applications. The Graph aims to ensure that developers have access to relevant information that can increase the efficiency of their decentralized applications (DApps).

How does The Graph work?

The data from one particular blockchain is known as a subgraph. Developers that need information from the said blockchain can query the subgraph and find the data they need. In return, they pay GRT for the services they avail. These subgraphs are maintained and made available for querying by three kinds of Graph nodes: indexers, curators, and delegators.

Curators are responsible for organising and classifying the collected data. Indexers ensure that the subgraphs are indexed and available for querying. They run the servers/devices on which the subgraph data is stored. And finally, delegators stake GRT on behalf of indexers, allowing them to participate in the network without running a data storage node.

Note that all three entities — indexers, curators and delegators — need to stake GRT to participate in the process. If they provide faulty data or remain unavailable for too long, they can risk losing their staked GRT. On the other hand, they also receive GRT for the successful collection, processing and storing of data.

The Graph uses the GraphQL programming language to ensure data is processed correctly and easily accessible. This is the same language used by Facebook (now Meta) to power its timeline newsfeeds.

Why is GRT rallying?

GRT has been on a gradual upward trend ever since the start of 2023. However, the token was seen shooting for the moon on Feb 4, going from $0.099 on the day to $0.213 on Feb 8. GRT has handed back some of these gains since then and was trading at $0.155 at the time of writing. However, that’s still a 170 percent increase from its $0.055 valuation on Jan 1.

But what’s powering this massive growth spurt? Well, the platform has announced several high-profile collaborations in the last few weeks. For instance, The Graph recently announced support for Optimism, Linear Finance, Spool, Ave, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Celo. These new integrations could be the driving force behind The Graph’s recent price spike.

In addition, Messari, a leading crypto database and analytics platform, published a report on The Graph’s 2022 Q4 performance. The report indicates all-around growth for The Graph. For instance, the report states that subgraphs increased by 25 percent since Q3 of 2022. This also meant that subgraphs saw a 150 percent growth spurt since the previous year.

The report also indicated that revenue from query fees saw a 66 percent spike since the previous quarter, resulting in a 6,600 percent growth year-on-year. These findings point to massive growth within The Graph ecosystem and could be another reason for The Graph’s recent performance.

Further, data management platforms, in general, posted strong performances in the last week so or. Other platforms within the space, including Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Mask Network (MASK) and Band Protocol (BAND) recorded gains of 200 percent, 100 percent and 60 percent, respectively, since the start of Feb.

Moreover, the project's technical indicators position GRT as a ‘strong buy’. This is backed by experts who believe the project has strong fundamentals for the long run. “Query fees should continue to increase as more subgraphs are migrated to mainnet in the coming quarters,” said Messari research analyst Mihai Grigore in his quarterly report on The Graph. “This increase in volume may attract more key participants to the protocol as it drives profitability for existing ones,” he added. This indicates a bullish outlook for GRT in the coming months.

Conclusion

GRT has experienced a massive growth spike over the last few days and looks set to post additional gains in the coming months. However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and could turn against even the strongest indicators without prior warning. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.

