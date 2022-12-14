The fake, unbelievable, and need-to-know updates from SBF’s arrest

An article by The New York Times reported that the preliminary charges included money launder, wire and securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud.

On Monday, December 12, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, was arrested by Royal Bahamas Police Force. This is after the United States government filed criminal charges against SBF, a move that could lead to his extradition. Since then, updates around the proceedings and all things SBF-related seem to be coming thick and fast. But worry not! Here's a quick rundown of the fake, unbelievable, and need-to-know developments that have occurred since SBF's arrest.

The charges against SBF

Initially, there wasn't much clarity on the enforcement agencies pursuing legal action against SBF and the charges brought against him. An article by The New York Times reported that the preliminary charges included money launder, wire and securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire and securities fraud. However, over the last couple of days, plenty more details have emerged, and SBF is in more trouble than earlier expected.

To begin with, the SEC was the first government body to press charges against SBF in light of the FTX meltdown. It brought two charges against SBF, stating that he violated the antifraud provisions mentioned in the Securities Exchange Acts of 1933 and 1934. Subsequently, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission charged SBF with fraudulent misstatements and a count of fraud.

Finally, the Justice Department brought no less than eight charges against SBF. These include conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers & lenders, securities fraud, money laundering, defrauding the US, violating campaign finance law, fraud against customers, and committing commodities fraud. Now that is a handful.

SBF's Bail appeal declined

Yesterday, SBF's lawyers applied for bail in a Bahamas' Magistrate Court. They stated that SBF was suffering from mental illnesses such as depression and insomnia and that he has been off his medications — which include potent anti-depressants such as Adderall — since his arrest.

They also pointed to the fact that SBF did not have a prior record of criminal activity and did not attempt to flee the country, despite having the means to do so. His lawyers also proposed a $250,000 cash security and stated that SBF was ready to wear an ankle bracelet.

However, all this was in vain as the judge refused to grant him bail today. Bankman, facing extradition to the US, made his first court appearance in the Bahamas wearing a blue suit and carrying a handbag containing his medications. He even said that to take his medications, he needed to take off his shirt, which he was not allowed to do inside the court.

Speculation around SBF's jail term

With SBF finally being arrested, the cryptoverse began to speculate the extent of his jail time. Twitter, in particular, was strife with speculation.

One user shared a document disclosing federal sentencing guidelines. Based on this document and the charges against SBF, they estimated that he would face a whopping 612,000 years behind bars. The tweet has been liked several times and has received more than 250 reshares. However, the figure highlighted is far from the truth and possibly even a joke.

Prosecutors on the case estimate that the former CEO of FTX could face up to 115 years in jail if convicted on all the charges levied against him. Of course, even this figure is not set in stone, as the sentencing could increase or decrease based on the court proceedings.

Coin registers massive spike after SBF's arrest

It seems like every world event is an opportunity to launch a new crypto project. For instance, when the Queen of England passed away a few months ago, the market was filled with NFTs, and tokens inspired by her highness.

It was the same for the Monkey Pox outbreak and the release of Squid Games, with both events seeing a dedicated cryptocurrency being launched. However, both of these projects turned out to be scams. Now, with so many law enforcement agencies pursuing legal action against SBF, a new coin has hit the market.

The token is called SBF Goes to Prison (SBFP), and it aims to bet on whether or not SBF will see any jail time. If he does, the project's developers promise to burn half of the token's supply. If he doesn't, the project plans to airdrop 450,000 SBFP to those who have not sold any of their coins since acquiring them.

After the arrest of SBF was announced on Monday, SBFP soared nearly 120 percent. It jumped from $0.0491 on Dec 13 to $0.114 early this morning. However, the token has handed back most of these gains and is currently trading at $0.070.

Conclusion