The battle for SBF's $578 million worth of Robinhood shares takes a new twist

Sam Bankman-Fried made headlines in May 2022 when he purchased a 7.6 percent stake in the brokerage firm, Robinhood. At the time, FTX was one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world and therefore most industry experts perceived the purchase as a show of SBF’s buying power. However, these shares came into contention after FTX collapsed and was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, 2022.

Ever since then, Sam Bankman-Fried, BlockFi, FTX’s new management and one of FTX’s creditors in Antigua have all laid claims to these shares. Now, in a new twist, Robinhood itself announced plans to buy back the shares, especially with last year’s crypto winter still taking a toll on the firm’s revenue. Here's a quick recap of events to get you up to speed on this still-developing story.

FTX purchases 7.6 percent stake in Robinhood

As mentioned earlier, SBF purchased a 7.6 percent stake in Robinhood back in May 2022. According to an affidavit filed on December 27, 2022, these shares were purchased using a loan taken from FTX’s sister concern, Alameda. As per the affidavit, SBF and FTX co-founder Gary Wang took out a handful of loans from Alameda between April and May 2022. The funds were then used by Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd, a shell company set up by SBF, to purchase approximately 55 million Robinhood shares.

Robinhood shares allegedly pledged to BlockFi as collateral

On November 28, crypto lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy as a result of a contagion effect from the FTX collapse. On the same day, the firm also filed a suit against SBF over the Robinhood shares. According to the suit, BlockFi claims that Emergent Technologies entered a pledge agreement shortly before FTX filed for bankruptcy and provided the Robinhood Shares as collateral. And now, with BlockFi struggling with its own bankruptcy issues, it is looking to recover the alleged collateral as part of its restructuring efforts.

SBF tries to access Robinhood shares to cover legal costs

On December 22, 2022, FTX’s new boss and restructuring lawyer, John Ray III, filed a motion to freeze the Robinhood shares, especially with 4 different parties battling over them. "The asset should be frozen until this Court can resolve the issues in a manner that is fair to all creditors," said the court filing. Acting on this request, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), on Jan 4, declared that it had taken custody of the 55 million Robinhood shares.

However, the very next day, SBF filed a request to access the shares in order to pay for his criminal defence. The request goes on to state that any claims from others should be denied as they "have failed to carry their heavy burden of demonstrating that they are entitled to this form of relief." Therefore, not only was SBF requesting access to the shares, but he was also trying to restrict others from accessing them.

In a new twist, Robinhood is now trying to buy back its shares

That’s right, on February 8, Robinhood’s board agreed to buy back the 55 million shares from Sam Bankman-Fried. "The board has authorized us to go and repurchase those

The move to buy back the shares could be due to Robinhood’s declining revenue as the crypto winter continues to take a roll on the firm. The brokerage firm’s crypto-related revenues dropped nearly 24 percent, falling from $48 million in Q3 of 2022 to $39 million in Q4. Overall, the firm's annual revenue also dipped from $1.81 billion in 2021 to $1.35 billion at the end of 2022. However, HOOD’s price jumped 3 percent following Robinhood's announcement to buy back its 55 million shares.

Conclusion

It’s hard to tell what will happen to FTX’s Robinhood shares. Customers of the fallen exchange may lean towards Robinhood buying back the shares as this would create revenue that can be used to make affected users whole again. However, court proceedings can take a lot of time to playout and can often deliver surprising results. Therefore, all we can do for now is wait and watch how things unfold in the coming months.