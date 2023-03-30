Terra Luna’s Do Kwon arrested, what’s next?

After a global manhunt that spanned several months, the crypto boss behind the $60 billion UST wipeout — Do Kwon — was finally arrested in Montenegro on March 23. The disgraced founder of Terra Labs was apprehended at Podgorica airport while trying to board a flight to Dubai using falsified travel documents.

After a global manhunt that spanned several months, the crypto boss behind the $60 billion UST wipeout — Do Kwon — was finally arrested in Montenegro on March 23. The disgraced founder of Terra Labs was apprehended at Podgorica airport while trying to board a flight to Dubai using falsified travel documents. He was placed under arrest along with a second suspect, Hon Chang Joo, according to Marko Kovac, Montenegro’s Justice Minister.

However, now that Kwon has been arrested, what’s next for the man who is in the crosshairs of so many nations; will he be extradited to the US or his homeland South Korea and how much jail time could he face? Tag along to find out.

US and South Korea file extradition requests

Within hours of his arrest, US authorities announced criminal charges against Do Kwon. These charges included commodities fraud, securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to engage in market manipulation and conspiracy to defraud. The timing of the charges indicates that legal action against Do Kwon was already in the works, and things were sped up after news of his arrest, perhaps to extradite any extradition attempts. On the other hand, South Korean officials had already filed charges against Do Kwon months ago.

Speaking to CoinDesk TV, Lisa Braganca, a former branch chief of the SEC explained that US authorities could have jurisdiction over Do Kwon, especially considering that he targeted US investors. “Do Kwon and these folks were reaching out to US investors, whether they were based in the US or not,” Braganca told CoinDesk TV. “They were getting US investment money, and frankly, they were targeting their pitch to US investors," she went on to add. However, South Korea also has a strong case. Do Kwon is a South Korean citizen and the country was a major hub for his crypto firm, Terra Labs. Moreover, the number of South Koreans who lost their money during the meltdown far outweighs the number of victims from the US.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, March 29, Montenegrin authorities stated that both the US and South Korea had requested the extradition of Do Kwon. "We have two countries that requested extradition. We will see if there will be another country," said Kovac in a statement yesterday. "The citizenship of the person and other circumstances will be taken into account when deciding," he added.

Plot twist

Of course, matters of jurisdiction are never straightforward and Montenegrin authorities could throw a wrench in the works for South Korean and US authorities. This is because Do Kwon was arrested using a falsified Costa Rican passport. This is a serious offence and it could invite a prison sentence. As such, Do Kwon might have to face trial and jail time in Montenegro. Therefore, while both the US and South Korea have filed extradition requests, both nations might have to wait until the law takes its course in the little Balkan nation.

How much jail time could Do Kwon see?

Well, right off the bat, he can be detained for up to 30 days after being arrested. Moreover, he could serve up to five years in Montenegro itself — that’s the legal sentence for using falsified travel documents. However, after that, it’s really hard to put a finger on the exact time he might serve behind bars or whether he is sent to prison at all. It will depend on the country he is extradited to, the plea he enters, how criminal proceedings unfold, and so many other factors.

However, former US federal prosecutors and SEC members believe that Do Kwon is unlikely to face jail time and could be slapped with civil fines instead, at least in the US. This is because having poor judgement and being a poor CEO is not a crime in the US. Unlike a case of murder, where witnesses can testify to see a crime take place, prosecutors will have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Kwon knowingly committed criminal fraud and intentionally deceived investors. Even if prosecutors can establish such motives, it could take some time before a verdict is reached and a sentence is served.

“We’re trying to prove what was going on in someone’s mind. That’s often a very painstaking process that involves reviewing lots and lots of documents, and talking to many, many people and dealing with all their lawyers through that process and scheduling grand jury time and court appearances. It can drag on, so no one should expect anything to happen overnight,” said Randall Eliason, former assistant attorney for the District of Columbia.

However, if criminality is proven, the sentence could be quite severe, as seen in previous cases. For instance, in Feb 2021, Stefan He Qin, an Australian crypto scammer, received more than seven years in jail after syphoning upwards of $90 million from hundreds of investors through a Ponzi scheme. A month later, Roger Karlsson received a 15-year jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to securities fraud and money laundering charges.

In all, Karlsson cheated over 3,500 victims, stealing nearly $16 million in the process. Considering that Do Kwon is wanted in connection with billions of dollars worth of losses that affected hundreds of thousands of investors, his sentence could be much more severe. For instance, Sam Bankman-Fried, who has a similar meltdown on his hands, could see up to 155 years in prison, should prosecutors win the case. However, if criminal charges cannot be proved, prosecutors might have to settle for civil penalties, which are usually just fines.

