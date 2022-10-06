Terra’s General Head of Affairs Yoo Mo arrested by South Korean prosecutors arrest

Mini
While declining to reveal the location and time of the arrest, District prosecutor Choi Sung-kook did confirm the arrest.
Yoo Mo, Terra’s Head of General Affairs has been arrested by South Korean Authorities, reports said. This is the first arrest in the ongoing Terra investigation that comes after authorities issued a bench warrant against the individual on Wednesday. Yoo is considered to be a key aide to Terraform Labs chief, Do Kwon.
While declining to reveal the location and time of the arrest, District prosecutor Choi Sung-kook did confirm the arrest.
More details are awaited.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!