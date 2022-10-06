Terra’s General Head of Affairs Yoo Mo arrested by South Korean prosecutors arrest

By Sangam Singh

Yoo Mo, Terra’s Head of General Affairs has been arrested by South Korean Authorities, reports said. This is the first arrest in the ongoing Terra investigation that comes after authorities issued a bench warrant against the individual on Wednesday. Yoo is considered to be a key aide to Terraform Labs chief, Do Kwon.

While declining to reveal the location and time of the arrest, District prosecutor Choi Sung-kook did confirm the arrest.

More details are awaited.