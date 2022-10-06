    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    cryptocurrency News

    Terra’s General Head of Affairs Yoo Mo arrested by South Korean prosecutors arrest
    By Sangam Singh

    While declining to reveal the location and time of the arrest, District prosecutor Choi Sung-kook did confirm the arrest.

    Yoo Mo, Terra’s Head of General Affairs has been arrested by South Korean Authorities, reports said. This is the first arrest in the ongoing Terra investigation that comes after authorities issued a bench warrant against the individual on Wednesday. Yoo is considered to be a key aide to Terraform Labs chief, Do Kwon.
    More details are awaited.
    Also Read: Rektember, Uptober and a look at the cyclical nature of Bitcoin
    First Published: IST
