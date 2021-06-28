Tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey to discuss Bitcoin at an event in July Updated : June 28, 2021 14:39:58 IST The two famous proponents of Bitcoin decided to come together for a discussion The event is titled “The B Word” and is slated to be held on July 21 Other speakers at the event include ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, Blockstream CEO Adam Back and Brink Director John Newbery Published : June 28, 2021 02:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply