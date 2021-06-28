Tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey to discuss Bitcoin at an event in July

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have agreed to share their views about Bitcoin with each other at an event that is scheduled to be held in July, CNBC reported.

The event is titled “The B Word” and is slated to be held on July 21 and its website says it will be, “offering a live experience and a library of content to the investor community, enabling a more informed discussion about the role Bitcoin can serve for institutions across the globe.”

The entire chain of events took place on a Twitter thread where the two famous proponents of the cryptocurrency decided to come together for a discussion.

Dorsey was promoting “The B Word” event when Musk replied via a tweet. “The #bitcoin development community above all else. As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that,” tweeted Dorsey.

“Bicurious?” replied Musk, hinting towards the “B” word in question. Dorsey replied by saying, “Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities...”, to which Musk agreed. He said, “For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let’s do it”. Dorsey later replied saying, “Done! Will set up.”

As per its website, The B Word is a Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can and should embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support.

Other speakers at the event include prominent names like ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, Blockstream CEO Adam Back and Brink Director John Newbery.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has seen a massive plunge recently. Bitcoin fell below $30,000 earlier this week for the first time since January, down from its high of $64,870 reached in April.