Surprising things you can purchase with Bitcoins 

As the world of cryptocurrency evolves, the possibilities for what you can buy with Bitcoin grow by the day. Here are some of the most interesting things you can purchase with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has an interesting history as a payment method. From pizzas to sleek sports cars, plenty of items can be purchased using the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Luxury brands in particular have made headlines in recent years by accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment.

As a result, it is not shocking to see many major corporations join the crypto bandwagon. However, there are some unexpected purchases that you probably did not know you could make with Bitcoin. For instance, who would have thought that a programmer in Florida could purchase a pizza for 10,000 bitcoins back in 2010? At the time, it was worth a paltry $41, but fast forward to today, and that same number of Bitcoin would be worth almost a staggering $28 million.

Houses

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin Foundation director Brock Pierce once paid $1.2 million as collateral in Bitcoin to loan a proprietary in Amsterdam in 2019. Naturally, one must have a substantial amount of cryptocurrency to purchase a house with Bitcoin.

At the moment, several Bitcoin holders have established their empires in real estate since the king coin is widely accepted by sellers for purchasing properties such as apartments, villas, plots, condos, and more.

Countries such as the US, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa have already embraced the use of crypto in real estate.

Luxury cars

Luxury brands, especially luxury automobiles, and cryptocurrency are intimately linked. The term “Wen Lambo” is a commonly used crypto slang that is used to inquire when wealthy investors will spend their cryptocurrency stashes on Lamborghinis. Fortunately for millionaires and car connoisseurs, there are numerous car dealers that accept Bitcoin payments for a variety of luxury brands, such as Bugatti, Ferrari, Hummer, Bentley, and Aston Martin.

Surfboard and Boats

It is both strange and fascinating that items like surfboards and boats can be purchased with Bitcoin. Some websites list nearly everything that one can think of buying with Bitcoin.

From electric surfboards to high-end canoe boats and even luxury jet boards, a variety of waterborne vessels can be bought using the king coin.

Dental services in the UK

In the UK, dental services and orthodontic treatments can be paid for by using Bitcoins. Yes, that is right – you can get dental aligners, implants, bridges, root canals, and wisdom tooth treatment by paying Bitcoins. The service is surprisingly offered in other countries around the world as well, such as Ljubljana and Poland.

Mystery Box

One of the more interesting items that can be bought with Bitcoins is mystery boxes. People buy mystery boxes as an entertainment activity because they contain random items, such as toys, puzzles, or even gems. While there are definitely some bizarre items that you can find in mystery boxes, it is not a bad idea to do some research and buy one for yourself.

Cosmetics

Many outlets across the globe accept Bitcoins for botox, liposuction, and various cosmetic surgeries. Additionally, a number of skincare and makeup brands also accept Bitcoin payments. Recently, crypto payments have also started to gain traction in female-centric brands and the cosmetics sector.

Flights

Flying with Bitcoin has also become possible for crypto holders in the past two years. The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance allows one to buy flight tickets through its marketplace.

Currently, users can book flights from over 1,000 airlines and 9,000 destinations on the Binance app. This is not a concept, however. In 2014, airBaltic became the first airline to accept Bitcoin for flight tickets.

In November 2022, commercial astronaut and business magnate Richard Branson announced that his space flight venture, Virgin Galactic, will accept Bitcoin as payment. The first payment it accepted in Bitcoins was from a flight attendant in Hawaii.

Conclusion

There are many interesting items that you can purchase with Bitcoin. In countries like El Salvador, where Bitcoin is legal tender, you can buy everything from groceries to real estate. Similar to El Salvador, in Lugano, Switzerland, you can use Bitcoins at Starbucks and McDonald’s.